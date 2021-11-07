St. Charles West soccer coach resigns to begin assignment with Navy

Dwyer's first season with the St. Charles West girls team was 2017. In four seasons, he was 52-34. The Warriors were 17-3 in 2017 and 17-9 in 2019, reaching the sectional in 2019 when they lost 2-1 to Southern Boone. There was no season in spring 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dwyer was a teacher for one year at St. Charles West, but then began local active duty orders for his reserve unit and began working at Scott Air Force Base in Mascoutah and in St. Louis. He is a federal civilian for the Defense Intelligence Agency at Scott AFB, serving as an analyst.

There are many things Dwyer, a native of O'Fallon, Mo., and a 2007 graduate of Fort Zumwalt North High, will miss about coaching, particularly watching the developmental stages of players.

"You see kids come in and see what they are as freshmen, then you see what they become as seniors," said Dwyer, who always stressed to his players the importance of staying involved in athletics after they graduated. "I've always wanted my players to not let high school be the end of the road for soccer and athletics. Not everybody goes to play college, not everybody plays pro. But having that love after you leave high school to play sports and do athletics (is valuable)."