St. Charles West soccer coach resigns to begin assignment with Navy

St. Charles West boys and girls soccer coach Matt Dwyer announced his resignation last week and will begin an 11-month assignment with the Navy in March.
"I've been in the Navy reserves for almost nine years," Dwyer said Wednesday. "I was coming up for mobilization, and this is just how the reserves work sometimes. I'll miss the coaching; I'll be back in coaching eventually. But I've got three kids at home, and part of the deal is when I get back, I just want to spend some time with the family."
Dwyer, who has a wife and three children, doesn't know all of the particulars of his upcoming assignment, which ends in February 2023.
"I'll be on a ship," he said. "I'm not entirely sure when and where we'll be going, but I'll be out at sea. It's a good opportunity. I'll get to see some nice ports, things like that, and get some good training. I'm looking forward to it, but I'll miss my family."
The 32-year-old Dwyer has been the Warriors boys coach since 2014, compiling a record of 102-81-1 in eight seasons. St. Charles West finished 7-15 this season, losing to Winfield 2-1 in overtime Tuesday in the Class 2 District 4 quarterfinals at Winfield.
He led the Warriors to second place in the Class 2 state tournament in 2018. They lost to 3-0 to John Burroughs in the title game and finished 25-2, a season highlighted by a 24-game win streak.
Dwyer's first season with the St. Charles West girls team was 2017. In four seasons, he was 52-34. The Warriors were 17-3 in 2017 and 17-9 in 2019, reaching the sectional in 2019 when they lost 2-1 to Southern Boone. There was no season in spring 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dwyer was a teacher for one year at St. Charles West, but then began local active duty orders for his reserve unit and began working at Scott Air Force Base in Mascoutah and in St. Louis. He is a federal civilian for the Defense Intelligence Agency at Scott AFB, serving as an analyst.
There are many things Dwyer, a native of O'Fallon, Mo., and a 2007 graduate of Fort Zumwalt North High, will miss about coaching, particularly watching the developmental stages of players.
"You see kids come in and see what they are as freshmen, then you see what they become as seniors," said Dwyer, who always stressed to his players the importance of staying involved in athletics after they graduated. "I've always wanted my players to not let high school be the end of the road for soccer and athletics. Not everybody goes to play college, not everybody plays pro. But having that love after you leave high school to play sports and do athletics (is valuable)."
Dwyer doesn't know who will replace him, but expressed appreciation for his junior varsity coach with the boys and girls team, Dino Polimeropoulos, and his assistant coach with the boys team, Jack Diekemper, a 2018 graduate of St. Charles West who played four years under Dwyer.