St. Dominic continues to play for Wania heading into Class 4 state semifinal

Jack Lafata jots down the letters “L-W-W” and the No. 17 on his left wrist before he steps on the soccer field each day.

“Long Live Wania” is the meaning, Lafata said.

On Aug. 9, St. Dominic senior Aidan Wania died. He was 17 years old.

The note serves as a token of remembrance for Lafata, one of six seniors on this season's St. Dominic boys soccer team and a former teammate of Wania. The pain of that tragic day still lingers for him and the rest of the Crusaders.

“He was the most open person,” Lafata said. “Genuine, always smiled. He was never mad, never sad. He was always happy.”

At Aidan Wania’s wake Aug. 17, his older brother, Andrew, gathered together the St. Dominic soccer players. The meeting was short, the message piercing.

“’Make a run for him and go win state,’” Lafata recalled Andrew Wania saying.

With their teammate’s memory in the back of their minds, the Crusaders are two victories away from capturing their first state title since winning the back end of consecutive Class 2 championships in 2013.

Winners of eight successive matches, St. Dominic (18-8-2) faces CBC (16-9) in a Class 4 state semifinal at 4 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton. The winner advances to play at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Class 4 state championship against either Rockhurst (19-2-2) or Rock Bridge (12-13).

Aidan Wania did not go out for the soccer team this fall. However, he did play two seasons for St. Dominic, scoring three goals and assisting on two others as a junior last season. He was member of the JV club as a sophomore in 2020.

Crusaders senior George Morrow and Wania first met in elementary school, and they often played soccer against each other. Their friendship evolved over the years and their families grew close.

“Everyone knew (him),” Morrow said. “Everyone loved him. He was a great soccer player. He could score from anywhere when he was younger. Everyone knew who he was by his name. People didn’t know, but off the field he was the nicest dude ever.”

Michael Holliday, another senior teammate, remembers Wania shadowing him when he first arrived on campus.

“Ever since then, we clicked as friends,” Holliday said. “You want to play for him. And especially what his family goes through, you want to commemorate something to them.”

St. Dominic stumbled early this season, dropping its first match to Vianney and then tying Gateway Legacy Christian.

The Crusaders stared at a 2-3-2 record through their first seven matches. By the end of the Summit Tournament on Sept. 17, they reached .500. A three-match winning streak was followed by three successive losses, including a 3-2 defeat to CBC, to close out September. St. Dominic entered October 5-6-2.

The Crusaders then reeled off five consecutive wins to move to 10-6-2 more than halfway through October. That was the prelude to their current eight-match winning streak — the longest of any team left standing in Class 4 — including a pair of thrilling wins over Fort Zumwalt North (1-0) in the District 4 championship and Chaminade (2-1) in a state quarterfinal.

“We didn’t start off so hot, but that’s a thought in the back of our heads and it just keeps becoming even more real and real every game,” Morrow said. “If we keep playing like we do, we can make it happen.”

Johnny Petruso has spearheaded the Crusaders’ offense this season with 15 goals. The sophomore forward also has five assists. Lafata ranks second on the squad with 12 goals. Junior Alex Newman has posted 11 goals, including the game-winner over Zumwalt North. Holliday has nine goals, including the game-winner over Chaminade. Freshman goalkeeper Owen Wolf is 12-4 with seven shutouts.

As the Crusaders prepare to take the pitch Friday, they plan to finish this season season for Wania.

“That’s a thought in the back of our heads and it just keeps becoming even more real and real every game,” Morrow said. “If we keep playing like we do, we can make it happen.

“He was our brother. We’re doing this for him.”