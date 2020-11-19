St. Dominic Crusaders vs. Jackson Indians

What: Class 4 state championship.
When, where: 6 p.m. Saturday, Lake Country Soccer Complex, Springfield.
Records: St. Dominic, 23-1; Jackson, 18-3.
Semifinals: St. Dominic 2, Jefferson City 0; Jackson 2, Park Hill 1 (2OT).
State championship appearances: St. Dominic, 8; Jackson, 1.
Best state tournament finish: St. Dominic, champion, 5 times (2004, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013); Jackson, quarterfinals (2010).
Last state championship appearance: St. Dominic, 2015 (Class 3 runner-up; lost 3-2 to Webster Groves); Jackson, never.
Head to head since 1999: None.
About St. Dominic: On a seven-game win streak. Only loss came Oct. 20 to De Smet by a 1-0 score, which was avenged in quarterfinals in penalty kicks. … Beat Class 3 state finalist Fort Zumwalt South 3-1 on Oct. 22. … Senior forwards Jimmy Doherty (22 goals, 16 assists) and Jake Karolczak (21, 11) have formed a potent one-two punch. … Senior goalkeeper Will Nicholson has a 20-1 record with a .48 goals against in 1,660 minutes.
About Jackson: Closed regular season with consecutive losses to Jefferson City and Rock Bridge. St. Dominic beat Jefferson City in state semifinals. … Has won three double overtime games since district tournament started, against Northwest Cedar Hill in the district final, at Chaminade in quarterfinal round and then Park Hill in semifinals. … Junior forward Deonta Blair leads the team in scoring with 12 goals. … Senior Luke Mirly leads the Indians in goal as he has allowed just 12 goals in 1,320 minutes of play.
