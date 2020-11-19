St. Dominic Crusaders vs. Jackson Indians

About St. Dominic: On a seven-game win streak. Only loss came Oct. 20 to De Smet by a 1-0 score, which was avenged in quarterfinals in penalty kicks. … Beat Class 3 state finalist Fort Zumwalt South 3-1 on Oct. 22. … Senior forwards Jimmy Doherty (22 goals, 16 assists) and Jake Karolczak (21, 11) have formed a potent one-two punch. … Senior goalkeeper Will Nicholson has a 20-1 record with a .48 goals against in 1,660 minutes.

About Jackson: Closed regular season with consecutive losses to Jefferson City and Rock Bridge. St. Dominic beat Jefferson City in state semifinals. … Has won three double overtime games since district tournament started, against Northwest Cedar Hill in the district final, at Chaminade in quarterfinal round and then Park Hill in semifinals. … Junior forward Deonta Blair leads the team in scoring with 12 goals. … Senior Luke Mirly leads the Indians in goal as he has allowed just 12 goals in 1,320 minutes of play.