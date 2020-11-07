St. Dominic shakes off early goal by Holt to win Class 4 sectional

WENTZVILLE — When St. Dominic senior midfielder Jacob Karolczak speaks, junior midfielder Owen Gober listens.
Karolczak told Gober to take a shot and it turned out to be the game-winning goal as St. Dominic scored a 4-1 victory over host Holt in a Class 4 boys soccer sectional on Saturday afternoon at Soby Field.
St. Dominic (21-1) advanced to face defending state champion De Smet, a 3-0 winner over Francis Howell on Saturday, in a quarterfinal game Tuesday. It will be a rematch. On Oct. 20, De Smet defeated visiting St. Dominic 1-0.
With the game tied and the first half winding down, Gober went into action, giving St. Dominic a 2-1 lead in the 36th minute. Gober scored from in front of the net on a strong kick.
"They went to clear it and I took a touch and I heard my teammate Jake say to hit it," Gober said. "So I got my eyes up and I saw the goalie was out and I struck it the best I could. I tried to place it in the top right and it just got there. I was so glad. Credit Jake. He told me to hit it and I see the keeper (Hunter Deeken) was out and I just went for it.
"I was happy that we pulled it off and I put it in there. This was a big game for us."
St. Dominic is in its first year playing in Class 4. The Crusaders defeated Liberty 2-1 to win the District 7 district crown.
St. Dominic has a rich soccer history, winning an impressive five Class 2 state titles (2004, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2013) and reaching the state semifinals nine times. St. Dominic's last trip to state came in 2015, a second-place finish in Class 3 after a 3-2 loss to Webster Groves.
To get back to the final four, there's the upcoming game with De Smet first for the Crusaders.
"It's going to be a good match. I think our whole team is ready," Gober said. "We're all really excited. I think we'll all be ready to go."
Holt (8-12) had stopped Timberland 2-1 to win the District 8 title.
Both teams scored early goals before settling into a back-and-forth struggle.
Sophomore midfielder Quinton Garofalo scored in the second minute to give Holt a quick 1-0 advantage. He got a great pass from freshman midfielder Isaac Polman and was all alone behind the Crusaders' defense that was caught flat-footed.
Garofalo's strong kick sailed over the head of senior goalie William Nicholson to find the back of the net.
"Quinton finished that one off really well," Holt coach Greg Schoreder said. "He's a good player for us. Isaac played all 80 minutes for us. We had to call him up from the JV because we had several players out with COVID-19. He showed he's a fine young player."
Nicholson knew the Crusaders would get back in the game.
"It started off not how we want it to," Nicholson said. "We were caught off guard there. Our center backs had maybe just a little bit of miscommunication there on that goal but give all the props to their forward. I give him all the credit. There was nothing I could do.
"We're very good at coming back when we get down so I knew we could do it. We got the momentum back and then we controlled the action."
St. Dominic coach Greg Koeller said his squad "conceded one early" to Holt but he was not worried.
"The boys responded right away," Koeller said. "I was surprised we let them score on us so early. This team has a lot of character and we came back a couple of minutes later.
The Crusaders struck back quickly. In the fifth minute, St. Dominic junior defender Benjamin Eusterbrock scored on a header in front of the goal to tie the game at 1-1. Junior Andrew Meyers was credited with an assist.
"That was a great header by Benjamin," Koeller said. "He snapped a good head ball there for us."
Gober's goal put St. Dominic ahead to stay.
"Gober put us up 2-1 and we were in control," Koeller said. "He caught the goalie out and found the open net."
"I thought we played a really strong first half," Schroeder said. "Obviously, St. Dominic is a very strong team. We liked our chances going into the second half. Credit to them that they were able to find another gear and finish us off."
The Crusaders indeed found another gear. St. Dominic dominated play in the second half and scored twice in the final 40 minutes.
"We made some adjustments at halftime," Koeller said. "We started playing with our feet more and getting in space and taking control of things."
Karolczak was awarded a penalty kick at 27:41 of the second half. Deeken dove and blocked the shot but the ball came out. Senior midfielder Andrew Nicholson was there was the right side of the net to knock it in for a 3-1 lead.
"He got the rebound there and that was a big goal," Koeller said. "That gave us some room."
A free kick by senior defender Cole Pardo sent the ball in front of the goal. Senior midfielder Kevin Kortkamp scored with 9:02 to play, giving the Crusaders a 4-1 advantage.
"I thought we were completely in control there in the second half," Koeller said. "I liked our response. We look forward to our game Tuesday with De Smet. The last game was you know, a classic. I think it's going to be a battle and we're looking forward to it."
