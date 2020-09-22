St. Dominic stays unbeaten by overwhelming Borgia

O’FALLON, Mo. — Drew Nicholson knows if things were as they were last year, he’d be in a vastly different place.
As things are now, though, Nicholson is extremely happy to be running all over the pitch. He got host St. Dominic's boys soccer team off and running Tuesday in an 8-0 victory against Borgia.
”We’re trying to prove who we are, trying to show that we’re something different,” Nicholson said. “We’re showing that we have to get ready for the postseason, to get ready to play all these (Metro Catholic Conference) schools if they’re able to play. I went to CBC last year, so I feel for those guys that aren’t playing, but we got a head start. It’s unfortunate for them, but it helps us in a way.”
Nicholson gave St. Dominic (8-0 overall, 3-0 Archdiocesan Athletic Association) a literal head-up when he banged in a header just 33 seconds into play.
That started a deluge of offense by the Crusaders, who had six different players score, including two goals each from Nick Wolfmeier and Ben Eusterbrock in the second half.
Jimmy Doherty pushed St. Dominic's lead to 2-0 in the 30th minute. Nate Grewe and Jake Karolczak had one goal each in the second half, when the Crusaders put up six goals on Borgia (4-3, 1-2).
“They’re fun to watch and, as a soccer fan, I like watching them play,” Borgia coach Danny Strohmeyer said. “The aggressive diagonal runs, the relentless pressure that they all put on the ball. I think they’ve got potential to go really far and do a lot of things. On our side, we’re overmatched, so we’re doing what we can. We’re trying to contain and I thought in the first half, we played fairly well in terms of hanging in there.”
Senior goalkeeper Luke Bauche earned the shutout win in goal for the Crusaders.
Havrilla said the chance to score his first two career goals in the middle of the onslaught was, indeed, special.
The finishes put into action something he and his teammates have put in countless hours of hard work for which to prepare.
“All that repetition with the coaches, it just gets you ready for this,” Havrilla said. “The way this team is put together, it really makes it fun in the end. This is a team effort just like all the others. I was just one of the guys who had finishes.”
