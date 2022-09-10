St. Dominic takes control in first half, blanks Lindbergh for Super Cup championship

O’FALLON, Mo. — St. Dominic faced a tall task Saturday against Lindbergh in the St. Dominic Super Cup.

But the Crusaders checked all the boxes in a 3-0 victory over the Flyers that earned them the championship of the eight-team tournament.

St. Dominic finished with 23 points, overcoming second-place Vianney (21) and third-place Liberty (20). Lindbergh, needing a win to earn the title, had 17.

“We did everything we needed,” Crusaders coach Greg Koeller said. “This group did the job and I’m real proud of them. We wanted to win our own tournament. It gives us confidence.”

St. Dominic collected six points for the victory, three points for the goals and one point for the shutout, pushing its total from 13 to 23. Even if Lindbergh had broken the shutout, the Crusaders still would have had 22 points.

The Crusaders pounced in the first half, scoring all three of their goals and taking much of the drama out of the contest.

Senior Michael Holliday converted a penalty kick after junior Kyle Nuernberger was fouled in the box, putting St. Dominic ahead 1-0 in the 13th minute.

Senior Jake Lafata finished a pass from his brother, sophomore Charlie Lafata, in the 34th minute, making it 2-0. Jack got the ball in stride on Charlie’s long pass from the left side and scored inside the left post.

The real killer, as far as Lindbergh was concerned, came when junior Vince Bischof scored on a diagonal feed from senior George Morrow with 10 seconds left in the half. Bischof relaxed and chested the ball to his feet before whistling a shot past senior Charlie Boeger in front of the right post to make it 3-0.

“Coming back three is difficult in the second half,” said Lindbergh coach Mark Giesing, whose team fell to 3-2. “That being said, when we fail to even score a single one in the second half, it becomes almost a moot point.

“It was a challenge. Obviously, St. Dominic has a great tradition and a good program. You come to their place and play, and they played a good, hard-nosed game. That was the difference.”

The Lafata brothers’ actions on the field spoke louder than their words. When they hooked up to make it 2-0, it was clear St. Dominic was on its way.

When Charlie has the ball, Jack knows he can expect a pass like the one Charlie delivered to his feet, even as Jack was running in stride toward the goal.

“Charlie found the back post,” Jack said. “We’ve been working on that all year. I was in the right place at the right time. I trust (Charlie).”

And Charlie trusts Jack to do what he did after gathering his pass.

“I saw him running. I just played it and hoped he would score,” Charlie said. “We’ve been working on that a lot recently and it was there.

“It’s pretty cool (to win the tournament). We didn’t win it last year, so we felt like we had to win it this year.”

Koeller likes what he has with the Lafatas.

“That was a big, big goal for us,” Koeller said. “Both of them are very skilled. Charlie has great feet and Jack is one of our leaders. To see the two brothers put it together … They read each other perfectly. That’s what we expect out of those guys. They’re that type of players. Good vision and (the goal) was well executed all the way. Charlie’s an up-and-coming player. He’s going to be fun to watch.”

Freshman Jackson Hanna posted his first career shutout in goal for the Crusaders, registering five saves. He robbed Lindbergh senior Mirsad Dakic on what appeared to be a certain goal in the 77th minute.

“We didn’t get enough quality looks inside the 18,” Giesing said. “We have to go back and see what it is that we’re not doing in that final third of the field. It’s got to be improved.”

Giesing said the Flyers will benefit from the defeat.

“Any team that’s going to do something has to have some adversity and learn how to overcome it,” he said. “It’s better to find it early on. That’s the message I gave the boys afterwards. We have a loss that we feel bad about. We have to learn from it.”

Now it’s on to the Summit Shootout for St. Dominic, where it will face the tough, aggressive host team Tuesday, along with Francis Howell on Thursday and Rock Bridge on Saturday.