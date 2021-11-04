St. Mary's uses penalty-kick magic to squeeze past Affton

Affton (19-6) played and lost for the third time in penalty kicks this season. The Cougars dropped their 16th consecutive match to the Dragons.

Affton coach John Peifer was realistic about the outcome.

"Penalty kicks have not been kind to us this season. We lost all three," Peifer said. "St. Mary's is like our nemesis. We can't seem to get past them."

St. Mary's freshman midfielder Tim Forsythe scored just 1 minute, 22 seconds into the match. It was his sixth goal this season. Junior Ramon Aguilar got the assist, his first this season. Affton sophomore goalie Drew Stephens blocked Aguilar's initial shot, but the ball was out in the open and Forsythe alertly put it into the corner of the net.

"I was aiming for top right and hoping it would go and we got a lucky rebound," Aguilar said. "Our freshman was right there."

The quick goal was what Limb wanted from his Dragons.

"We talked about starting fast before the game," Limb said. "We did. That's exactly what we wanted to do. That's why he's (Forsythe) starting. He scored two in the semifinals. He's on the field because he can put the ball in the goal."

Gralike withstood some significant pressure from the Cougars throughout the first half.