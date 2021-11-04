St. Mary's uses penalty-kick magic to squeeze past Affton

OAKVILLE — Like the United States Postal Service, St. Mary's senior midfielder Cameron Lanemann delivered.
His goal in the penalty kick round was the difference as the Dragons defeated Affton 2-1 to win the Class 2 District 2 championship match played on Thursday at Oakville High School.
"I wanted to score this year and this was a good time to do it," Lanemann said.
Lanemann was the fourth penalty kicker for St. Mary's (11-13-1). He scored for the first time this season to help send the Dragons on to play against the Perryville (21-3) in a quarterfinal game on Nov. 13. Perryville last won the state title in 2014. St. Mary's has won the state title six times the last coming in 2010.
St. Mary's senior goalie Garrison Gralike blocked the fifth penalty kick from Affton freshman Eldin Skampo.
"Our team gave it everything we had and came out ahead," Gralike said. "I was excited going into penalty kicks. It's all luck. I was happy to part of it. I was happy I could do what I did for the team."
St. Mary's was playing in its first PK affair of the season.
St. Mary's coach Ryan Limb knew Affton would present his Dragons a challenge.
"It was a scrappy game," Limb said. "It was a final. It was close. It's the kind of game we expected. Penalty kicks is something we always prepare for. We knew our order going in."
Affton (19-6) played and lost for the third time in penalty kicks this season. The Cougars dropped their 16th consecutive match to the Dragons.
Affton coach John Peifer was realistic about the outcome.
"Penalty kicks have not been kind to us this season. We lost all three," Peifer said. "St. Mary's is like our nemesis. We can't seem to get past them."
St. Mary's freshman midfielder Tim Forsythe scored just 1 minute, 22 seconds into the match. It was his sixth goal this season. Junior Ramon Aguilar got the assist, his first this season. Affton sophomore goalie Drew Stephens blocked Aguilar's initial shot, but the ball was out in the open and Forsythe alertly put it into the corner of the net.
"I was aiming for top right and hoping it would go and we got a lucky rebound," Aguilar said. "Our freshman was right there."
The quick goal was what Limb wanted from his Dragons.
"We talked about starting fast before the game," Limb said. "We did. That's exactly what we wanted to do. That's why he's (Forsythe) starting. He scored two in the semifinals. He's on the field because he can put the ball in the goal."
Gralike withstood some significant pressure from the Cougars throughout the first half.
"Our goalie played a good game," Limb said. "We knew how dangerous they were in set pieces from throw-ins and corners."
Two defenders stepped up big time for the Dragons. Aguilar and senior Keegen Crowe made back-to-back saves in front of the net when Gralike went out for a shot with 5 minutes to play in the first half.
Later in the second half, Aguilar got hurt and went down beside his goal with 20 minutes to play. He was helped back to the bench. He later returned to play.
With just under 13 minutes remaining in the game, the Dragons had a good scoring opportunity. Senior forward Daniel Tague's shot went just wide and kept the Cougars within one goal.
It was the opening Affton needed to get back in the game.
Affton senior midfielder Edi Mahmutovic entered the game with 45 goals, which ranks second in the area. A handball was called, resulting in a direct free kick. Mahmutovic buried the ball in the upper left corner of the goal with 8:20 to play.
Gralike and Mahmutovic know each other well.
"I practice with him on our club team," Gralike said. "I thought I knew where he was going. I guessed right, but he had so much power on I couldn't get my hand on it in time."
Mahmutovic was hurt late and had to be helped off the field with 12 seconds remaining. He returned with 10 minutes to play in the first overtime period.
In the first 15-minute sudden victory period, Affton sophomore defender Trey White had the best scoring opportunity. However, his shot hit the crossbar and Grilike grabbed it quickly with 2:30 showing.
In the second sudden victory period, both teams had chances, but neither could bury the ball in the net. St. Mary's junior forward Drew Richter's shot went high with just under 2 minutes remaining.
"We had a whole bunch of chances," Peifer said. "We just didn't capitalize on them."
So it went to penalty kicks.
"It's tough. A lot of pressure," St. Mary's senior Matthew Kamper said. "Everyone is fighting not to lose. No one wants to go home. You want to be happy. You're fighting for your life."
In penalty kicks, Affton kicked first and Mahmutovic scored in the lower left part of the goal. Senior Killian Stewart's shot was wide left and freshman Conner Welte's kick was blocked. Sophomore Jackson Wilburs' attempt went wide right. On the final attempt, Skampo's kick was blocked.
Kamper shot first and he went wide right. Josue Nzivugira sent his shot in the upper right corner of the next to tie it 1-1.
"He's our penalty kick specialist," Limb said about Nzivugira. "He came on and did just what we wanted. That's why he was in there."
Tague's shot got blocked. Lanemann scored on his shot to put St. Mary's ahead.
"I'm so happy," Lanemann said. "Our team needed this. We've worked hard all year. We've got a good team and our coaches are good. Winning a district championship is always hard and I'm glad we were able to get it. I'm happy to have a part in it."