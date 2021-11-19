St. Pius X advances to first title game with shutout of Fair Grove

FENTON — St. Pius X sophomore Tanner Koepke had no time to be nervous.
In the opening minute of a Class 1 boys soccer state semifinal, a bouncing ball found his foot and he fired a shot that sailed inches over the crossbar.
He did not misfire much after that.
Koepke scored twice in the first half and the Lancers’ defense continued its excellence in a 4-0 victory over Fair Grove in a Class 1 semifinal Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton.
St. Pius X (17-6) advanced to its first championship game in program history and will face Lutheran St. Charles (21-5-1) at 11 a.m. Saturday for the state title in a meeting of programs that haven't played. It will be the first boys soccer state title for either team.
The Lancers, who scored at least three goals for the 15th time this season, displayed their exceptional team skill and quickness from the outset.
“I got that first shot, and we kept coming on strong,” Koepke said.
After the near miss by Koepke, the Lancers executed a beautiful tic-tac-toe passing play started by sophomore Patrick Flanagan, forged ahead to senior Colin Brown, and directed to the foot of senior Nathan Stoll, which required a diving save by Fair Grove junior goalkeeper Elijah Merillat.
Less than three minutes later, Koepke continued his relentless attack along the right side of the St. Pius X offensive formation.
First, he ran onto to a lead pass from sophomore Adam Foy and blasted a low rocket that scooted past Merillat and inside the far post to open the scoring in the seventh minute.
“I got a good pass from Adam and I just walked it in,” Koepke said.
In the 13th minute, Koepke again found room down the right side and sent a dangerous cross into the box that deflected off the head of a Fair Grove defender and entered the net for a 2-0 St. Pius lead.
The ability of the Lancers to move without the ball and anticipate the next move of their teammates created several prime scoring opportunities and put tremendous pressure on the defenders of Fair Grove (15-9).
“They just play well together. They understand that we’re at our best when the ball is moving side to side and then our forwards can find space, and I think we did that today,” St. Pius X coach Aaron Portell said.
In the 21st minute, Brown dribbled through the midfield, and Stoll knew when and where a pass would arrive.
Stoll accepted a bouncing ball, and in one motion, drove a shot into the upper right corner to build a three-goal cushion for St. Pius X.
“It hit off a defender’s leg and fell right to my feet. I hit it laces, it went top right and we went crazy,” Stoll said.
Merillat was stellar in goal for Fair Grove. He made seven saves, including a diving stop on Brown late in the first half and another off a blast by Stoll to begin the second half.
But a collision with a St. Pius X forward forced Merillat out of the game temporarily, and less than a minute later, Brown found room inside the penalty area to unleash a laser for his team-leading 23rd goal of the season to make it 4-0.
Senior Kyle Lewis and the defense took it from there.
Fair Grove, which started the season losing its first four games, averaged 4.7 goals per game and was only shut out twice over its last 20 games. But with its senior-laden defensive corps led by Lewis, St. Pius X contested dribblers, forced the Eagles to shoot from distance and calmly cleared balls from danger.
“We knew they had talented targets up top and would try to get the ball to them,” Lewis said. “I knew that my defense could handle the outside, so me and Toby (Haselhorst) focused on the inside and when they got the ball, we were either on their back or just didn’t let them get it.”
In the final moments of the game, Fair Grove senior Andrew Shurtz got free in the box, but a beautiful slide tackle from behind by Lewis prevented a shot on net and preserved the 15th shutout of the season and eighth in the last nine games for St. Pius X.
“(Getting the shutout) was not necessarily a stat thing but a momentum thing. Going into the state championship with a shutout is big. It was important to keep that zero on the board for the team heading into tomorrow,” Lewis said.
It will be the first state championship appearance for both St. Pius X and Lutheran St. Charles, and a moment the Lancers plan to cherish.
“This is what we’ve been working towards. Last year we came up just short, but we’ve put in the work and now we’re here,” Stoll said.