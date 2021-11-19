St. Pius X advances to first title game with shutout of Fair Grove

“It hit off a defender’s leg and fell right to my feet. I hit it laces, it went top right and we went crazy,” Stoll said.

Merillat was stellar in goal for Fair Grove. He made seven saves, including a diving stop on Brown late in the first half and another off a blast by Stoll to begin the second half.

But a collision with a St. Pius X forward forced Merillat out of the game temporarily, and less than a minute later, Brown found room inside the penalty area to unleash a laser for his team-leading 23rd goal of the season to make it 4-0.

Senior Kyle Lewis and the defense took it from there.

Fair Grove, which started the season losing its first four games, averaged 4.7 goals per game and was only shut out twice over its last 20 games. But with its senior-laden defensive corps led by Lewis, St. Pius X contested dribblers, forced the Eagles to shoot from distance and calmly cleared balls from danger.

“We knew they had talented targets up top and would try to get the ball to them,” Lewis said. “I knew that my defense could handle the outside, so me and Toby (Haselhorst) focused on the inside and when they got the ball, we were either on their back or just didn’t let them get it.”