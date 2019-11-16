De Smet's Anthony Grewe (24) gains possession at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Class 4 quarterfinal: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0
De Smet's Tyler Fahland (3) flicks the ball over a defender at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Alex Hermann (7) wins the ball at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Kyle Weinhold (8) wins the ball out of the air at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Thomas Redmond (2) dribbles the ball through midfield at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Owen Rook makes a save at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Kyle Weinhold (8) plays the ball through midfield at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Alex Hermann (7) wins the ball at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Brendan Schoemehl (6) keeps his eye on the ball at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Jon Richert (16) defends De Smet's Henry Lawlor (10) at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Max Mundwiller (22) rips a shot at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hillsboro's Mitchel Hickson and Webster Grove's Henry Bante go up for a header during a Class 3 quarterfinal soccer match on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Grove's Caleb Morrison clears the ball during a Class 3 quarterfinal soccer match on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Grove's Owen Culver breaks free en route to an early goal during a Class 3 quarterfinal soccer match on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Grove's Julian Tilford celebrates his goal giving Webster a 2-0 lead during a Class 3 quarterfinal soccer match on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Grove's Jon Campbell defends Hillsboro's Mitchel Hickson during a Class 3 quarterfinal soccer match on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Hillsboro's Kyle Warren and Webster Grove's Julian Tilford chase the ball during a Class 3 quarterfinal soccer match on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Kurt Lampen stretches for the ball during a Class 3 quarterfinal soccer match on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Summit High School in Southwest St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Eric Battelle settles the ball during a Class 3 quarterfinal soccer match on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Summit High School in Southwest St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Summit's Chris Bathon shows off some fancy legwork during a Class 3 quarterfinal soccer match on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Summit High School in Southwest St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Anthony Grewe (24) gains possession at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Class 4 quarterfinal: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0
De Smet's Tyler Fahland (3) flicks the ball over a defender at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Alex Hermann (7) wins the ball at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Kyle Weinhold (8) wins the ball out of the air at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Thomas Redmond (2) dribbles the ball through midfield at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Owen Rook makes a save at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Kyle Weinhold (8) plays the ball through midfield at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Alex Hermann (7) wins the ball at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Brendan Schoemehl (6) keeps his eye on the ball at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Jon Richert (16) defends De Smet's Henry Lawlor (10) at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
De Smet's Max Mundwiller (22) rips a shot at the Class 4 quarterfinal boys soccer game on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at DeSmet High School in Creve Coeur, Mo. Ben Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Grove's Caleb Morrison clears the ball during a Class 3 quarterfinal soccer match on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Webster Grove's Owen Culver breaks free en route to an early goal during a Class 3 quarterfinal soccer match on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Webster Grove's Julian Tilford celebrates his goal giving Webster a 2-0 lead during a Class 3 quarterfinal soccer match on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Webster Grove's Jon Campbell defends Hillsboro's Mitchel Hickson during a Class 3 quarterfinal soccer match on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Hillsboro's Kyle Warren and Webster Grove's Julian Tilford chase the ball during a Class 3 quarterfinal soccer match on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Summit's Eric Battelle settles the ball during a Class 3 quarterfinal soccer match on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Summit High School in Southwest St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Gordon Radford
Summit's Chris Bathon shows off some fancy legwork during a Class 3 quarterfinal soccer match on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Summit High School in Southwest St. Louis County, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
CREVE COEUR — The De Smet soccer team used a scoring blitz to make its way back to the Class 4 state semifinal round.
Brendan Schoemehl scored twice as the Spartans blanked Fort Zumwalt West 4-0 to reach the final four for the second consecutive season.
“When we got the first one, we knew they weren't going to give up easily,” Schoemehl said. “They're a great team, so we had to put on a couple more to be comfortable. Even with 10 minutes left, we had to keep fighting because we were never safe.
“It feels great to be back at Soccer Park because we've been working for this since day one at fitness camp,” Schoemehl added. “We're ready.”
The Spartans, who finished second to CBC in Class 4 last season, will face Lindbergh (16-8-1) in a Class 4 semifinal at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park.
De Smet (17-4-1) led 1-0 at halftime after Schoemehl headed in a corner kick by junior midfielder Carson Wilhelm with three minutes left in the opening half.
“Our mindset since the Pattonville game was, 'Do not let their record fool you,' because we knew these guys have a great deal of momentum behind them,” De Smet coach Josh Klein said. “We actually compared them to our baseball team from last spring, who was sub-.500 going into state and they ended up winning it. Record doesn't mean a whole lot because those guys play a super-tough schedule.”
De Smet doubled its lead on Fort Zumwalt West (12-15) when senior midfielder Henry Lawlor scored on a penalty kick with 22 minutes left. Schoelmehl added his second goal with 17 minutes remaining before senior back Brayden Morgan capped it with seven minutes to go.
“Brendan has just been dialed in at practice and I can't think of a better person to step up today,” Klein said. “He is our general in the middle and he's getting it done.”
Senior Connor Mulvaney earned the win in goal for the Spartans.
Webster Groves 4, Hillsboro 1 — For the fourth time in six seasons, the Statesmen are back in the Class 3 final four.
Senior midfielder Owen Culver and junior midfielder Julian Tilford each scored within the first seven minutes to put Webster Groves (20-6) ahead for good.
Senior forward Ben Winkelmann and junior midfielder Jon Campbell each scored before the midway point of the second half.
Summit 2, St. Dominic 1 — Junior midfielder Mason Crew scored a goal and added an assist on the game-winner by Christian Kraus as the Falcons earned a Class 3 state semifinal berth.
After Crew scored nine minutes in, his corner was slammed home off Kraus' head in the 27th minute as Summit (27-0-1) held off the Crusaders (10-14).
Junior Drew Findley made seven saves to earn the win in goal.
Summit will play Webster in a state semifinal at 11 a.m. Friday.
The Falcons hold a 13-10 lead in the series over the past 20 years, including a 2-0 win at Webster on Oct. 17.
Priory 6, Kirksville 0 — Five different players scored as the Rebels rolled in a Class 2 quarterfinal win over the Tigers.
Will Kelly, Michael Spencer and Murphy Reese each scored in the first half for Priory (21-4) before Spencer and junior midfielders Stephen Virtel and Ethan Newman closed out the scoring in the second half.
Class 4 quarterfinal: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0
Class 4 quarterfinal: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0
Class 4 quarterfinal: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0
Class 4 quarterfinal: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0
Class 4 quarterfinal: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0
Class 4 quarterfinal: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0
Class 4 quarterfinal: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0
Class 4 quarterfinal: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0
Class 4 quarterfinal: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0
Class 4 quarterfinal: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0
Class 4 quarterfinal: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0
Class 4 quarterfinal: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0
Class 4 quarterfinal: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0
Class 4 quarterfinal: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0
Class 4 quarterfinal: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0
Class 4 quarterfinal: De Smet 4, Fort Zumwalt West 0
Class 3 quarterfinal
Class 3 quarterfinal
Class 3 quarterfinal
Class 3 quarterfinal
Class 3 quarterfinal
Class 3 quarterfinal
Class 3 quarterfinal
Class 3 quarterfinal
Class 3 quarterfinal
Class 3 quarterfinal
Class 3 quarterfinal
Class 3 quarterfinal
Class 3 quarterfinal
Class 3 quarterfinal
Class 3 quarterfinal
Class 3 quarterfinal
Class 3 quarterfinal
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-111.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-114.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-120.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-125.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-127.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-100.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-101.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-102.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-103.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-104.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-106.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-108.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-109.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-110.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-112.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-113.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-115.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-116.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-117.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-118.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-119.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-121.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-122.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-126.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-128.JPG
191116_C3 QF SMT V STD_RADFORD-130.JPG
Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.