The Priory defense can match up with anybody left playing postseason soccer — and it just got a boost on the eve of the Class 2 boys soccer state tournament.
Rebels senior Ben Glarner, who has been out since a Oct. 24 victory against Chaminade with head and neck injuries, has been back as a full participant in practice this week.
Glarner is expected to play for Priory (21-4) in its Class 2 semifinal showdown against Metro League rival and defending state champion John Burroughs (21-1-1) at 2 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park in Fenton. Priory was the 2017 Class 2 champ.
“It's awesome to be back,” Glarner said. “I'm just happy we're still in it and the guys have done awesome. This is probably going to be my final season of soccer, so any game I get to play is special. It's great that it's in the finals, but I'd take anything. I've been dying to get back. It's one of those things where you don't realize what you've got until it's gone. I've been sitting for a month and just getting back on the field to do anything is awesome.”
The Priory-John Burroughs winner advances to play for the Class 2 state title at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Priory coach John Mohrmann said Glarner's return to practice provided an emotional lift.
“Just seeing him in practice — he stole a ball and went around a couple of players and it had the whole team cheering,” Mohrmann said. “The guys were like, 'Oh yeah, he's back.' ”
Glarner's loss was eased by the move of senior Michael Spencer into the heart of the Rebels defense.
Since the Chaminade win, Priory has allowed just three goals over a span of six games.
“Our team has had some guys fill and they've gotten lots of experience,” Mohrmann said. “Defense, from the start, has been strong because most of these guys played all last year together. These guys have been really, really good and I think it's what separates us from some others.”
Priory has 14 shutouts this season and has won 16 consecutive games.
The Rebels' win streak includes a 2-1 decision Oct. 10 against John Burroughs in a Metro League game. The Rebels have beaten the Bombers in three consecutive meetings since losing nine of the previous 10.
“Just to do anything is great,” Glarner said. “The school has been so supportive, the atmosphere has been amazing. I would have been happy just to be here to be a part of things, but to be able to (play) really is special. I'm excited for this weekend. I really think the team is ready.”