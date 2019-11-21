Ritu Kumar and Rishu Kumar were unsure what to expect last November when they nervously opened the doors to John Burroughs School.
Avid soccer players, the twin brothers were visiting area high schools in preparation for their move from New Delhi, India, to St. Louis after their father was relocated for his job at Boeing.
“We knew we were moving halfway across the world and that we were leaving everything we knew behind,” Ritu said.
The John Burroughs boys soccer team had just qualified for a trip to the Class 2 state semifinals and the energy in the building was palpable.
“When we came and visited in November last year, it was right before the state semifinals and everybody was talking about it,” Rishu said. “We heard the hype and the buzz and it was such a good atmosphere.”
In January, the Kumar family moved to St. Louis, and Ritu and Rishu began taking classes at John Burroughs. In their international school in New Delhi, many of their teachers were American and they found the teaching methods at John Burroughs similar to what they had experienced in India.
“The shift wasn’t as drastic as I thought it would be,” Ritu said. “(John Burroughs) is a similar size to our school there and the teaching styles are very similar, so it made it easy.”
Inside the walls of the school, the Kumars found comfort in similarity.
Outside, however, they experienced a refreshing newness.
“In New Delhi, there is a lot of pollution, so outdoor activities are limited and we had to get used to things like trash and recycling pickup because we didn’t have that back in India,” Ritu said.
Having arrived in January, the Kumars also experienced another major difference — the weather.
“It’s a lot hotter (in India), but I’ve always wanted to experience living in snow and in a cold place,” Rishu said. “The weather at this time is beautiful, which you really couldn’t get in India.”
Once the Kumar twins became comfortable in their classes and in their school community, they remembered the vibe they felt during their first visit and sought to be part of the soccer program.
“We came to a few kickarounds and everybody was so welcoming,” Ritu recalled. “Everybody was saying, ‘You should do it,’ so we decided to give it a try.”
The Kumar twins were born in Erie, Pennsylvania, and moved to India when they were 2 years old. They began playing soccer at age 7, playing on both club and school teams, and they were pleasantly surprised to find the sport may actually be more popular in the St. Louis area than in India.
“In India, less people play soccer. It’s more cricket-based,” Ritu said.
Juniors Rishu and Ritu earned starting positions on the Bombers’ defending Class 2 champion boys soccer team.
Rishu, a forward, has scored 12 goals and added six assists this season.
Ritu, a defender, has a goal and two assists this postseason and has helped a defense that has secured 15 shutouts and has surrendered just eight goals in 22 matches.
“We heard the (John Burroughs) team was really good and we weren’t disappointed at all,” Rishu said. “We’re really happy that we broke into the starting team and that we both play as much as we do.”
And this week, as the Kumar brothers experience firsthand the hallway hype that initially drew them to John Burroughs, they prepare for the biggest soccer event of their lives, the state semifinals.
John Burroughs (20-1-1) faces Priory (21-4) at 2 p.m. Friday at Soccer Park.
Priory, the 2017 Class 2 state champ, handed the Bombers their only loss of the season, a 2-1 decision Oct. 10 in a Metro League game.
“We know it’s going to be tough. We’ve faced Priory once and it’s going to be stiff competition,” Ritu said.
Rishu added, “I’m going to appreciate it, take it all in, and then act like it’s just another game.”