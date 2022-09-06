Stinnett scores two goals as Belleville East ends 17-game losing skid against Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE — Tanner Stinnett and his fellow Belleville East senior teammates were 4 years old the last time the Lancers defeated Edwardsville in boys soccer.

That made what happened Tuesday night worthy of a celebration.

Stinnett scored two goals, both on assists from junior Mouhamadou Ba, as Belleville East blanked the Tigers 3-0, snapping a 17-game losing streak against its longtime Southwestern Conference opponent.

“When I scored the first goal, I wasn’t completely sure we were going to win,” Stinnett said. “At halftime, I said, ‘Boys, we can’t give up. We have to put in another one and we have to keep going. We can’t slow down at all. This is my last time on this field and I want to walk away with a win.’

“Man, we sure did.”

It was the Lancers’ first victory over Edwardsville since Sept. 1, 2009, a 2-0 decision at Belleville East. The Lancers are 3-25-2 against the Tigers in their last 30 meetings since Sept. 14, 1999. During that time, Edwardsville has won two state championships in addition to placing second and third two times apiece.

“What a night,” Stinnett said. “Clearly, it doesn’t happen very often. This group is something special. Out of all my years at East, we’ve always had a good team, but never a great team. We’re a family out there. Getting back-to-back wins against O’Fallon and Edwardsville, that’s crazy.”

Belleville East, which defeated O’Fallon 2-1 on Thursday, improved to 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the SWC. The Lancers’ next two league games are Sept. 13 against visiting Belleville West and Sept. 15 at Collinsville, the defending conference champion that advanced to the Class 3A super-sectional last season.

Lancers coach Ron English acknowledged the special nature of the victory.

“It’s a huge statement,” the third-year coach said. “Our team, it’s we over me. That’s a great (Edwardsville) team over there. We usually don’t win against them. We’ve got a team with no stars. In my opinion, we have a bunch of really good players and I’m happy for the win.”

The Lancers scored the only goal they needed in the 24th minute when Ba crossed a short pass to Stinnett, who lofted a shot over the outstretched arms of Edwardsville junior keeper Zeke Manning from about 25 yards out.

Belleville East made it 2-0 in the 59th minute when Stinnett ran onto a grounded corner kick from Ba, turned and struck a quick shot from the middle of the box that found space in the left side of the goal.

“It was not a good corner,” Stinnett said, laughing. “No shame to Ba, but it was not a good corner. I just thought to myself, ‘I might as well shoot.’ It went in. I really don’t know how it went in, but it did.”

English called Stinnett’s second score “the goal of the year.”

“We’re early, but that was huge,” he said. “Once Tanner scored that goal, you could just see they were done.”

The Lancers cemented their victory in the 70th minute when junior Quinn Enriquez pounced on an Edwardsville turnover and scored from 20 yards out.

Edwardsville applied pressure in the final 10 minutes, but senior keeper Logan Downen and the Lancers defense was up to the task.

“It’s pretty cool,” Downen said. “I can’t wait to get back on the bus and celebrate. You can hear them right now. They’re going crazy. We knew we had this in us. We’re excited now. We haven’t been this good in a long time.”

Edwardsville coach Mark Heiderscheid huddled with his players for an extended discussion after the game. The Tigers slipped to 6-3 and 1-2.

“I haven’t had many (games) like this before in my career,” Heiderscheid said. “Every once in a while, you need one of those humbling chats to put your mind in the right frame because in soccer, anything can happen.

“Kudos to East. I know it’s been a long time. When you’re playing each other at least two games — sometimes three depending on (postseason) — for that many years, eventually, your time has to come. There always has to be that game.”

The Lancers’ memories, of course, will be very different from Edwardsville’s.