Even as its season-opening eight-game win streak ended Saturday, the Summit boys soccer team couldn’t have seemed much more satisfied.
Of course the Falcons would have preferred winning the final game of the Summit Shootout tournament in their own stadium. But they were plenty fired up about the way they rallied for a 2-2 tie against Francis Howell to claim the title of the four-team tournament.
The Vikings built a 2-0 lead on the strength of goals 78 seconds apart early in the first half and kept it until allowing the Falcons to pull within 2-1 in the 58th minute when Christian Kraus scored his 14th goal of the season off an assist from Andrew Kogut.
Ample amounts of offensive pressure by Summit (8-0-1) came up fruitless for much of the next 20 minutes, though, until senior defensive midfielder Chris Bathon headed in a free kick with 3 minutes and 19 seconds left to tie the game.
“We know that we have that battle in us to come back and win,” said Bathon, whose goal was his second of the season. “It was just a matter of time. It was just inch by inch, we were getting closer and closer. After that first goal, we knew we were going to come back and tie it for sure.”
Even while trailing almost the entire game, the Falcons peppered Francis Howell’s net with 18 shots, including 12 on goal.
Summit also had 10 corner kicks, eight in the second half. Four of those came from the 70th minute on in, when Francis Howell goalkeeper Justin Olwig — who relieved injured starter Chris Harris in the 57th minute — made three tough saves to preserve Francis Howell’s one-goal lead.
The Vikings (5-3-1) went ahead 1-0 in the 12th minute when sophomore Nick Taylor scored his first varsity goal by finishing the rebound of a cross by senior Burke Hoedebecke. Just more than a minute later, Taylor drew a penalty kick, which senior left back Tony Sesti buried for the 2-0 advantage.
“You’ve got to keep playing and keep your composure and the things that gave you the lead will help you keep the lead,” Vikings coach Michael Enright said. “A lot of that was just (Summit) being a good team.”
Howell was solid enough to look like it could hang on for the victory, but a third goal certainly could have been a game changer.
Hoedebecke managed two well-earned shots off headers in the second half for the Vikings, but the Falcons didn’t allow much else. The Vikings had a quick counter-attack in the 57th minute, but Summit denied it and struck back quickly with a buildup that led to Kraus’ goal.
The Falcons stayed in attack mode, led by shots from Kraus, Kogut, Mason Crew and Kurt Lampen. The payoff came with Bathon’s well-taken header into the corner of the goal, salvaging a tie that felt better than a tie.
“We talked at halftime that we looked at being down 2-nil as a great opportunity,” Summit coach Tom Wade said. “(Francis Howell) is the level of team, when you get into district soccer and even beyond, this is the level of team you’re going to play and you’re going to find yourself in those positions. We tell (the players) all the time, just play the way we play, trust the system and play for each other and good things will happen.”
Francis Howell vs. Summit boys soccer
