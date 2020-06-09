Summit's Kraus named Gatorade Missouri boys player of the year

During his final high season, Kraus amassed 45 goals and 21 assists, including one goal and an assist in Summit’s 2-1 win over Platte County in the state final.

Kraus concluded his high school soccer career with 77 goals and 49 assists for a Summit squad that went 101-10-3 in his four years with the program, winning state both his freshman and senior seasons.

“Fenton is home to some great soccer players who not only continue to raise the bar of excellence but also inspire our younger players in the area,” Summit coach Tom Wade said. “He is so deserving of this award for his accomplishments on the field as well as his excellence in the classroom. We are very proud of him.”

Kraus is the third boy and fourth Summit soccer player overall to win Gatorade’s statewide honor. In addition to Kraus and Hency, Anna Lawler won the girls soccer honor for Summit after the 2017-18 school year and T.J. Novak won the boys honor for the Falcons after the 2004-05 school year.

This year’s Gatorade Missouri girls soccer player of the year is scheduled to be released June 18.

