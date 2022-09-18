Tabb's first varsity goal helps CBC win its own tournament for the first time since 2012

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Donovan Tabb’s timing couldn’t have been better Saturday for the CBC boys soccer team.

Tabb, a junior forward, contributed his first varsity goal in the second half, helping the Cadets defeat SLUH 4-1 to close out the CBC Tournament.

Tabb’s unassisted goal gave the Cadets 13 points in the team standings, which deadlocked them with De Smet. But CBC earned the tournament title for the first time since 2012 when the first tiebreaker was applied — goals allowed. The Cadets permitted three, two fewer than the Spartans.

Of course, none of that was going through Tabb’s thoughts when he stole the ball from a defender, then got around him for space before finishing into the right-side netting in the 69th minute.

Tabb seemed fascinated with how the goal was so significant. In his mind, the Cadets had already done enough to clinch the championship.

“That’s amazing,” he said. “Geez, I didn’t even know that. I thought we were already good. That’s perfect. It’s awesome.”

Tabb, who was injured all of last season, looked comfortable and in rhythm when he scored the goal.

With health on his side, there are sure to be many more.

“That was a critical goal at the end of the game and for (Tabb) since he hadn’t scored yet,” longtime Cadets coach Terry Michler said as he gazed intently on his recently born great-grandson. “It was an effort goal. He worked himself on the endline, didn’t give up on the play, found the ball, found an opportunity and took advantage of it.

“He can play out wide or play in the middle. He’s versatile. We’re definitely looking for good things out of him.”

SLUH (5-3) had the first good scoring chance as senior Joseph Olascoaga hammered a shot off the right post in the 10th minute.

CBC (6-4) went ahead 1-0 on a goal from the right side of the box by junior Dominic Bartoni in the 14th minute, then extended the margin to 2-0 when sophomore Ryan Rook scored on a breakaway in the 23rd minute.

The Juniors Bills won the tournament last season by sweeping Vianney, CBC and De Smet. The victory over CBC came on a memorable goal by Johnnie Ferrara with 1.4 seconds remaining.

SLUH was optimistic more magic could occur on the Cadets’ turf. The Junior Bills cut their deficit to 2-1 in the 42nd minute when junior star Grant Locker scored on a penalty kick — his team-leading fourth goal of the season.

But less than two minutes later, Cadets junior Charlie Sharamitaro hit a perfect header off a corner kick that made it 3-1. It was the near-knockout blow.

“The second half couldn’t have started any better from our point of view. The penalty kick, I thought that would get us back into it,” SLUH coach Bob O’Connell said. “We had 40 minutes, almost, to get the next goal. It just didn’t play out that way, for whatever reason.

“Credit to them, they got a restart (goal) right away and they make it 3-1. We never really found it. Once they went up 4-1, it was an opportunity to get some other guys in. Today, we weren’t at our best.”

CBC is playing at its best, or at least better, with five wins in seven games.

“We haven’t won this tournament in 10 years, so it feels great to bring it back,” Tabb said. “We embarrassed ourselves against Vianney (on Tuesday in a 1-0 loss), so we had to come back and play how we know how to play. We were really down after that game, but our coach brought us back up.

“We’re back. We’re good. We’re ready to go. We’re going for the state championship. That’s our goal all the time. That’s what we’re ready to do.”

Michler couldn’t believe it had been 10 years since CBC last won the tournament.

“The kids were telling me that. I had to look it up,” he said. “And the way we won this is pretty special. Today, all we could control was, ‘Can we win this game?’ If I had said we needed four goals … we would have never got a goal. So let’s win the game and see what happens. Well, they got four goals and won the game.

“We should enjoy this. It’s special. It wasn’t easy. We took down De Smet and SLUH in back-to-back games. The team is starting to come together. After a few games going the wrong way, they’re starting to buy in and believe a little bit — and we’re getting some guys back healthy. Confidence is building, belief is building and our team is building.”