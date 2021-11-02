Tate's golden goal lifts Ladue to district semifinal win over Parkway Central

“Each team knows each other really, really well,” said Colts coach Brian Adam, whose team finished the season with eight consecutive one-goal decisions. “The coaches know each other and respect each other a lot. We both know tactically what we're trying to do and we knew what they were trying to do, but they got us on that (last) one.”

The scoreless first half featured a minimal amount of scoring chances for each side.

Ladue's best chance came in the 12th minute when Grayson Francis sent a low rocket toward the bottom corner of the net, but Rieves dove to his left to make the stop.

“It was a grind,” Rieves said. “I had a couple crosses I had to come out and get. We had a couple mistakes early on, but I felt like improved about halfway through the first half.”

Central's best opportunity came on a scramble in the box off a corner kick.

“We didn't get as many set pieces as they did by far, but I felt all of our set pieces were really dangerous,” Adam said.

After just more than 77 minutes of no scoring, the final 4 minutes of the game was chock full of action.