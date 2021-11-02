Tate's golden goal lifts Ladue to district semifinal win over Parkway Central

CLAYTON — His jersey off, just a long tee shirt covering the upper half of his body, Dailyn Tate was too excited to feel any of the biting chill of the 41-degree night air Tuesday.
The Ladue sophomore forward took a perfect cross from senior midfielder Connor Krell into the box and buried it past Parkway Central senior goalkeeper Wil Rieves just 1 minute and 16 seconds into overtime to give the Rams a come-from-behind 2-1 win in a Class 3 District 2 boys soccer semifinal at Gay Field.
“It was just very emotional. I saw a perfect pass coming and thought, 'This is it, this is it,' ” Tate said. “We finished it hard and strong. Blood, sweat and tears on and off the field. Great ending.”
Top-seeded Ladue (20-6-1) advanced to the Class 3 District 2 final against either Webster Groves (10-7-2) at 5 p.m. Thursday at Gay Field.
“I think every time we've played Parkway Central in the postseason, it's been a crazy game. And this is right up there,” Rams coach Dave Aronberg said. “Our kids have been resilient. We've been down in some games and they've always had belief.”
One week after knocking off the Rams in overtime, No. 5 seed Central (7-11-3) was ousted in extra time for the second straight postseason after a district final loss to Fort Zumwalt East in a district final last season.
“Each team knows each other really, really well,” said Colts coach Brian Adam, whose team finished the season with eight consecutive one-goal decisions. “The coaches know each other and respect each other a lot. We both know tactically what we're trying to do and we knew what they were trying to do, but they got us on that (last) one.”
The scoreless first half featured a minimal amount of scoring chances for each side.
Ladue's best chance came in the 12th minute when Grayson Francis sent a low rocket toward the bottom corner of the net, but Rieves dove to his left to make the stop.
“It was a grind,” Rieves said. “I had a couple crosses I had to come out and get. We had a couple mistakes early on, but I felt like improved about halfway through the first half.”
Central's best opportunity came on a scramble in the box off a corner kick.
“We didn't get as many set pieces as they did by far, but I felt all of our set pieces were really dangerous,” Adam said.
After just more than 77 minutes of no scoring, the final 4 minutes of the game was chock full of action.
Central seized the momentum when Jack O'Leary rose up at the far post and headed home True Deck's corner kick to give the Colts a 1-0 lead with 2:44 to play.
Adam said O'Leary loves going to the near post on most corner kick attempts and he said he had been begging him to start from the back post, which turned out to be where O'Leary scored from Tuesday.
“True had a good cross. It was good to get one last goal,” O'Leary said. “I placed it perfectly and sprinted over to our student section. It was pretty fun.”
It looked like it might stay that way until a hand ball called on Central gave Ladue the break it was looking for and Dylan Melnick blasted home the penalty kick to tie things at 1-1 with just 32.3 seconds to play.
It was sweet redemption for the Rams senior midfielder.
“Last year, I had a pen in districts and I missed and we lost districts (1-0 to Clayton at Gay Field),” Melnick said. “It was the same exact situation, but I just felt calm.”
That set the stage for Tate's heroics at the end to allow the Rams to move on to the district final.
“I'm hungry,” Tate said. “We're going to recover good and just leave everything out on the field.”