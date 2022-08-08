Temperature hot but hopes high as Gibault opens soccer practice under new coach

WATERLOO — Sweat dripped from their faces. Their shirts were drenched with perspiration. A nearby tree, providing a small amount of shade, lured them in its direction during welcome water breaks.

Boys soccer practice had begun Monday at Gibault High School.

“I’m excited to be back,” Hawks senior midfielder Andrew Feldker said. “It’s awesome seeing all the guys come out and have a good time.”

The temperature was already north of 90 degrees, accompanied by high humidity. But Feldker and his teammates all seemed to adopt a pragmatic approach.

“You’ve just got to work through it,” Feldker said. “You can’t get rid of it, so you play through it. But hopefully, (Tuesday) is a little cooler.”

Leading the workout was first-year Gibault coach Matt Burke, a transplanted Chicagoan who was hired in May to replace Darryn Haudrich.

Burke, 38, an assistant girls soccer coach at Freeburg High, where he is a history teacher, can’t wait to get rolling. His task will be to improve on a 2021 season that saw the traditionally strong Hawks finish 3-17-1.

Two of Gibault’s victories came in its final three games.

“There’s a great tradition here. I’m happy to be a part of it,” Burke said, referencing a storied past that includes state championships in 2005, 2006, 2007 and 2013. “When this job opened up, it looked like a great fit.

“Obviously, I feel a little bit of pressure. You want to come out and see the boys have a great season. This has been a fantastic soccer program. It’s been down the last couple (of seasons), but there’s a lot of enthusiasm and optimism. We’re looking forward to surprising some people, for sure. Let’s come out and show them what we’ve got. I think we can put something together.”

Feldker, who had four goals and two assists last season, will lead the offense along with senior forward Jackson Goedeke (two goals, four assists), senior midfielders Owen Mechler (two assists), Zach Tayon (two goals) and Ben Haney (one goal), and junior forward Gavin Kesler (three goals). Juniors Ty Frierdich and Brady Biffar are the top defenders, protecting junior Andy Altes in goal.

“I’m hoping we can pick it up from last year,” Feldker said. “We’ve had a bit of a slump the past few years, but I think we’re bringing it back. (Burke) is a great coach. I’m looking forward to the season with him.”

Feldker said the Hawks need to be more united. Seeing the losses pile up last season created unwanted friction that will need to be eliminated.

“We’re going to have to work together and not get angry at each other,” Feldker said. “A lot of our problems last year were with temper. An attitude problem is what we had. If we have a more positive attitude, we’ll do a lot better.”

Goedeke was encouraged by the early results.

“It’s a good time to get all the boys together,” Goedeke said. “During the summer, most kids are always busy, so this is the first day to really get everyone together, get all the kids playing together and getting to know each other’s strengths and weaknesses. It’s senior year. I’m excited for my last run.”

Goedeke acknowledged the need for improved chemistry.

“Kids had trouble working together (last year), so they tried doing stuff for themselves,” he said. “No team works with one player; it’s a whole group of guys that has to work together. If we start passing and working together, I think we’ll have a good, strong season. We need to have fun and play together.”

Burke, a graduate of Elk Grove High and Eastern Illinois University, want to employ a fast-paced attack that puts a defense on its heels.

“I like it when we’re playing unselfish, playing for each other,” he said. “I like putting a lot of pressure on the other team, bringing the outside backs up and getting them into the offense. I like putting a lot of shots on the keeper. Just playing aggressive. I think we have the talent to do that.”

No area Illinois team won a state championship last year, although Althoff in Class 1A and Triad in Class 2A each finished second. Missouri had three area state champions: Lutheran St. Charles in Class 1, Whitfield in Class 2 and Fort Zumwalt South in Class 3. Fort Zumwalt South is shooting for its third consecutive state title.

The road to any state championship is difficult, although few small schools can match a schedule that Gibault will face this fall. The private Catholic school’s enrollment is right around 200, but the Hawks will clash with opponents like Vianney, St. Louis University High, Edwardsville, Collinsville, O’Fallon, Althoff, Webster Groves, Granite City and other much larger opponents. Gibault has never defeated Vianney and Edwardsville, and it owns just one win against SLUH.

Rivalry games against Columbia, Waterloo and Freeburg also are tests for the Hawks, although Gibault has never lost to Freeburg.