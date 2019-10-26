Triad's Michael Tentis (24) heads the ball against Mascoutah's Justin Renth (3) during the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional title game on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
MASCOUTAH — When Michael Tentis' eyes locked with teammate Travis Speer's, the seniors on the Triad boys soccer team knew what to do.
The yells and signals that Tentis was open for a shot was just a formality. Speer delivered a picture-perfect pass into the box, and Tentis did the rest.
"He saw me and I saw him and he was able to play it right to me," Tentis said. "I was able to put it in the back of the net with my head."
Tentis' first of three goals led the way as Triad locked up the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional title with a 7-0 victory over host Mascoutah on a rainy Saturday afternoon.
By beating one Mississippi Valley Conference rival, Triad (19-2-3) advanced to play another — either Civic Memorial (18-7) or Jerseyville (17-7) — in the Class 2A Civic Memorial Sectional semifinals Wednesday at Bethalto Sports Complex. CM and Jerseyville are scheduled to play in the postponed 2A Jacksonville Regional final at 5 p.m. Monday.
Triad's win also was the 100th career win for coach Jim Jackson.
"When you get to play all your kids, win a regional championship, win your 100th game, it's neat," Jackson said. "They're such a great group of kids. They're so much fun. They're the reason why I do this. It's a lot of fun and satisfying to know that they have worked hard in the offseason and they deserve this and hopefully we're not done."
Tentis and his teammates assailed the Mascoutah defense early and often, peppering the defense with shots and well-placed passes.
After four shots on goal, the fifth finally found its mark as Tentis sailed through the defense and headed in the pass from Speer to break the scoreless tie midway through the first half.
He would match that goal with another similar shot, heading in a second goal a few moments later to push the lead to 2-0.
"Triad is a good team," Mascoutah coach Nick Carr said. "We knew they were going to be good in the air and that's how they scored their first couple of goals."
Tentis completed his three-goal game in the second half on a penalty kick to put Triad up 5-0 after goals from Eli Kraabel and Jake Ellis.
"When your sweeper scores three goals, you know you're playing well," Jackson said. "The kid has played awesome all year and he deserves all-state honors."
Triad added two more goals from Austin Borri and Trent Cissel late in the second half to seal the game and gave David DuPoint and Brayden Tonn a combined shutout.
It was Triad's 14th shutout as the defensive pressure was relentless against Mascoutah (14-9-2) and only gave up one shot on goal.
"We talked about the offensive third that if we lost the ball, put a lot of pressure on the ball," Jackson said. "Double the ball as much as we could and I thought that was effective. We got a lot of loose balls just by being aggressive."
