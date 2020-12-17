Three area players named United Soccer Coaches All-Americans

While Gibbs led the Bulldogs to the pantheon of state soccer, Green was able to finish his career for his beloved Chaminade (11-7) as the Red Devils played a handful of games before falling to eventual state champion Jackson in double overtime in the Class 4 quarterfinals.

Green proved versatile for Chaminade as he scored five goals, three of which won games, while adding five assists.

“It has been an honor to play at Chaminade the past four years,” Green said. “Over the years we have fallen short of our end goal of winning a state title, but I would not have wanted to play with anyone else. I could not have asked for better teammates who helped me get the award. It takes more than just one player to have a successful team, and Chaminade had a lot of great players this year. To win All-American is a blessing and is something that Kids dream about winning. Not many players are given the chance to win this and I will not take that for granted.”

Karolczak rounds out the trio of selections as he helped St. Dominic to second place in Class 3 after a loss to Jackson in overtime of the title game.

Throughout the season, he scored 21 goals, four of which won games, and added 11 for the Crusaders (23-2).