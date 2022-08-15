Three-sport star Steckler kicks into gear for senior soccer season at Columbia

Jack Steckler is a man for all seasons.

The Columbia High senior has stepped to the free-throw line with the game on the line in basketball.

In baseball, he has strolled to the plate with runners in scoring position, seeking a key hit.

But this is Steckler’s preferred time of the year.

“I always look forward to soccer season,” said Steckler. “It’s my favorite. My whole life, I’ve loved soccer. It’s because of the connection I get with everyone. You have 11 players on the field at one time and you have to connect with all of them to make sure everyone’s doing the right thing.

“The bond I have with my soccer buddies is the best.”

Steckler’s passion for the game has helped him succeed. Last season, the forward drove home 31 goals and added five assists as the Eagles finished 11-8-2.

Opponents, beware. Steckler is on the prowl for more this year as the Eagles seek their first trip to the state tournament since 2014 when it won the Class 1A title.

“I look at this (season) and I’m trying to get even better than last year,” Steckler said. “It’s a fresh start, the same as previous seasons. You try to get better and get your teammates better. You go out there and battle every day.”

Columbia, which opens its season against Father McGivney in the Metro Cup Showcase at 8 p.m. Aug. 22 in Columbia, hasn’t dropped a Cahokia Conference game since 2010 against Breese Central.

The Eagles are 69-0-1 in their last 70 league matchups, the only blemish being a tie against Freeburg in 2012. Columbia has won its last 55 conference games.

Yes, the Eagles will be targeted by their opponents, and Steckler most certainly will be a marked man. He’s looking forward to all the attention.

“It doesn’t bother me,” he said. “If they want to look at me with a target on my back, that means it opens up the playing field for everyone else on my team. I have full confidence that anyone on our team can score goals. We have very good people up top and in the middle that can do as well as I can do.”

Steckler uses speed and a strong right-footed shot to do most of his damage. He recorded nine multiple-goal games last year after tallying five goals and four assists as a sophomore — a season that was postponed until spring 2021 because of COVID-19 — and seven goals and one assist as a freshman.

Second-year Columbia coach Jamey Bridges, like Steckler, expects a more productive attack that will also include seniors Danny Repp and Cam Ellner and sophomore Hayes Van Breusegen.

“Jack, Danny and Cam have all taken their senior years pretty serious,” Bridges said. “All of them have come (to practice) in real good shape. I think that’s going to be one of the biggest differences. All those guys can move around so much, too. We’re going to throw that at a lot of teams.”

Bridges, an assistant coach in Steckler’s freshman and sophomore seasons, lauds Steckler for being “teachable, coachable, however you want to say it.”

“You just have those players who respond well, and Jack does that really well — from, from basketball to baseball and now to soccer,” Bridges said. “That just makes my job a lot easier. He’s flexible and he never complains.”

Playing three sports, Steckler has been placed in plenty of pressure-packed situations. He understands the importance of maintaining his composure.

That’s a key for a finisher in soccer. One moment of panic in the box can produce a shot that sails high, goes wide of the post or is miskicked.

“This year, I’ve done a better job at staying way more calm than last year,” Steckler said. “I take that extra touch and bury it somewhere. Last year, I (shot) as fast as I could. I missed a couple of goals because of that. I think taking my time (is important). Or if I have an extra player on the side for an easier shot, dish it out to them. That’s where we’re going to succeed.”

It's about slowing down the game and controlling the brain.

“You just have to take your time,” Steckler said. “In the moment, you get excited. You get the ball and you’re like, ‘I’ve got to score.’ But in reality, you’ve got to stay calm, take your time and put it where it helps your team.”

Steckler has become skilled at managing his time. There’s never a part of the school year in which he’s not balancing practices and games with academics.

Steckler’s parents, Kraig and Jennie, always have emphasized the importance of schoolwork, and that’s helped Jack maintain grades that near the top of his class. He enters his senior year with a 3.9 grade point average. That, for sure, makes mom happy; she teaches third grade in the Columbia school district.

“I use sports to stay calm and have fun with my friends,” Steckler said. “It’s awesome being able to be athletically gifted and go out there and do what I love every single day. In class, I’m always using every extra minute to get my work done. I make sure to study after games and practices. You have to maintain that. The urgency to do well in school helps me a lot to maintain my grades and do well on tests. (My parents) know I can manage everything on my own time.”

Steckler is not only eager for the upcoming soccer season, but also basketball and baseball. At the same time, he calls this period of his life “bittersweet.”