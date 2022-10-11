Tieber scores in second overtime to give SLUH a dramatic victory over CBC

ST. LOUIS — Sam Tieber wasn’t about to squander an opportunity like this.

Tieber, a senior midfielder for the St. Louis U. High boys soccer team, scored in the second overtime Tuesday to give the Junior Billikens a 2-1 victory over CBC in a Metro Catholic Conference match.

Tieber converted in a one-on-on situation in front of the right post against Cadets senior keeper George Gaylord. The goal was set up by a nice pass from senior Joe Olascoaga.

“We knew we were going to get the goal,” Tieber said. “I saw the space open up and I just had to finish it. It was easy.”

SLUH (15-3 overall, 3-0 MCC) played with a one-man advantage for the final 23 minutes, the result of a red card issued to sophomore defender Kaden Ellis.

The Cadets (10-9, 1-2) withstood the disadvantage until SLUH gained possession in the defensive third and pushed forward for the game-winner.

“We had a through-ball from Christian (Thro) to Kevin (Cooney), and Kevin dribbled through and gave it to Joe, and Joe found me back post,” Tieber said. “It was a great pass.

“We knew after they got the red card, we could easily win this. It just took some time and we got the goal eventually. This is a great win.”

It didn’t come without some misfortune, however, as the Junior Billikens saw their leading scorer, junior Grant Locker, suffer a high right ankle sprain early in the second overtime following a tackle inside midfield.

Locker, who has 16 goals and six assists, was on the turf for about three minutes before being assisted off, unable to apply any pressure on the ankle.

“Our heads definitely dropped,” Tieber said. “He’s probably our best player right now and he’s on form. When he dropped, we knew we were going to step up. We wanted it.”

SLUH coach Bob O’Connell was confident Tieber would finish the goal when he saw Tieber collect the pass and push forward as far as he could go before uncorking the shot.

“We won the ball, connected it and finally finished in the final third,” O’Connell said. “We had quality with Sam in there to win the game.”

Despite Tieber being on the doorstep, O’Connell didn’t exhale until the shot went in.

“You’ve got to put them in, right?” he said. “You see goalies come up big often times and make the save. That keeper is absolutely worthy of that type of save. (Tuesday), we just found the back of the net before penalties, and we’re grateful for that.”

Tieber’s goal was his sixth of the season to go with six assists. It was his first game-winner.

“Sam has been an integral part of these last two years’ success that we’ve had,” O’Connell said. “He’s a really selfless player. He starts sometimes, he doesn’t start. He’s in the middle, he goes wide. He contributes in all kinds of ways. He’s a leader among his peers. I’m really happy for him. It’s a special night for him. I’m glad he got this.”

It was the fourth consecutive loss for CBC, which defeated the Junior Billikens 4-1 on Sept. 17 in the Junior Billiken Classic. SLUH has won five of the last six meetings in the rivalry.

“I told the kids I couldn’t fault their effort,” Cadets coach Terry Michler said. “They played like gangbusters, a man down. We could have played better early in the game and who knows what might have happened. They got the lead early and we had to play catch-up, which we did. Then it was back and forth.”

The red card against Ellis put the Cadets under pressure. The referee ruled that Ellis took down Olascoaga to prevent an unimpeded run to the goal.

“It’s huge,” Michler said of the call. “It was a questionable situation. Secondly, in a game like this when two teams are that even and you send one guy off, I don’t know. I’m not arguing the referee’s decision, but it did change the game a little bit.

“SLUH’s a good team. There’s a handful of really good teams around this year. I think we can play with any of them, but you have to do it when it matters on the field.”

SLUH took a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute when senior Lucas Hammond was fouled in the box after accepting a pass from Cooney. Locker took the penalty kick and hit a low show inside the right post as senior goalie Mick McLaughlin attempted a diving save.

CBC tied the game in the 23rd minute on a free kick by senior Evan Hill from just outside the top of the box. The play was set up when SLUH fouled junior Karlo Anic.

From that point, the teams shared possession and were dangerous in the attacking third on a variety of occasions, but a defensive stand or a goalie save stemmed the tide.

Finally, Tieber struck.