|Large school schools - 9/22
|1. Collinsville (9-1) vs. Belleville West (3-7), 7:30 p.m.
|2. Ladue (9-3) def. Lafayette (7-4), 1-0.
|3. Webster Groves (9-1) def. Marquette (3-3), 2-0.
|4. Belleville East (10-1) def. O'Fallon (6-6), 1-0.
|5. Francis Howell Central (7-2) was idle.
|6. CBC (8-4) def. Fort Zumwalt South (4-6), 4-1.
|7. De Smet (6-3) lost to Chaminade (4-6), 1-0.
|8. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-1) was idle.
|9. Vianney (7-3) was idle.
|10. SLUH (6-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/22
|1. Althoff (12-1) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (8-2) was idle.
|3. Bayless (9-0) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (8-2) def. Warrenton (4-4), 3-0.
|5. Westminster (7-3) was idle.
|6. St. Dominic (4-4) def. St. Mary's (4-6), 6-0.
|7. Civic Memorial (13-3) def. Waterloo (5-8), 2-0.
|8. Alton Marquette (6-3) was idle.
|9. Columbia (8-4) def. Salem, Illinois, 7-0.
|10. Whitfield (4-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.