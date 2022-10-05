 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 10/4
1. Webster Groves (13-1) def. Kirkwood (6-5), 2-0.
2. Collinsville (14-2) def. Alton (6-10), 4-0.
3. Ladue (10-5) was idle.
4. Belleville East (10-3) at Belleville West (5-10), 6:30 p.m.
5. CBC (10-6) lost to De Smet (10-3), 2-1.
6. De Smet (10-3) def. CBC (10-6), 2-1.
7. Summit (9-5) lost to Chaminade (9-6), 3-2.
8. SLUH (12-3) def. Vianney (8-5), 3-2.
9. Vianney (8-5) lost to SLUH (12-3), 3-2.
10. Triad (15-2) def. Mascoutah (10-6), 3-0.

Small school schools - 10/4
1. Althoff (19-1) def. Mount Vernon, Illinois (0-3), 8-0.
2. Orchard Farm (11-3) def. North Point (7-7), 2-0.
3. Whitfield (8-2) was idle.
4. John Burroughs (10-3) was idle.
5. Bayless (11-3) was idle.
6. Westminster (10-4) def. MICDS (5-7), 2-1.
7. St. Dominic (5-7) def. Borgia (6-7), 8-0.
8. Civic Memorial (18-4) def. Highland (2-14), 6-1.
9. Alton Marquette (12-5) at Father McGivney (12-6), 4:30 p.m.
10. Columbia (14-6) def. Roxana (6-10), 2-0.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

