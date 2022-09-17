|Large school schools - 9/16
|1. Ladue (8-2) was idle.
|2. Collinsville (8-1) was idle.
|3. Vianney (6-2) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell Central (7-1) was idle.
|5. Belleville East (8-1) was idle.
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-0) was idle.
|7. Webster Groves (6-1) was idle.
|8. De Smet (5-1) was idle.
|9. SLUH (5-2) was idle.
|10. CBC (5-4) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/16
|1. Althoff (10-1) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (7-1) def. Pembroke Hill, 1-0.
|3. St. Dominic (2-3) was idle.
|4. Civic Memorial (10-2) was idle.
|5. Bayless (9-0) def. Crossroads College Prep (0-3), 4-0.
|6. Orchard Farm (6-2) was idle.
|7. Alton Marquette (6-3) was idle.
|8. Westminster (6-2) was idle.
|9. Clayton (3-3) at Cape Notre Dame (1-3), 6 p.m.
|10. Columbia (6-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.