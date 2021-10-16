 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 10/15
1. SLUH (17-1) was idle.
2. Chaminade (10-4) lost to Rockhurst, 3-0.
3. CBC (13-3) def. Nixa, 2-0.
4. Fort Zumwalt South (15-3) was idle.
5. Mehlville (12-1) def. Clayton (7-9), 1-0.
6. Triad (20-0) was idle.
7. Collinsville (17-3) was idle.
8. Francis Howell (13-4) was idle.
9. Liberty (Wentzville) (12-4) was idle.
10. Edwardsville (14-3) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/15
1. Althoff (19-4) was idle.
2. MICDS (12-4) def. Whitfield (10-4), 1-0.
3. St. Dominic (12-2) was idle.
4. John Burroughs (11-4) lost to De Smet (9-6), 1-0.
5. Westminster (13-4) was idle.
6. Whitfield (10-4) lost to MICDS (12-4), 1-0.
7. Orchard Farm (13-3) was idle.
8. Civic Memorial (17-4) was idle.
9. Alton Marquette (11-7) was idle.
10. Affton (14-4) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

