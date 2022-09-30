|Large school schools - 9/29
|1. Webster Groves (12-1) def. Farmington (6-3), 2-0.
|2. Collinsville (12-2) def. Mehlville (1-9), 3-2.
|3. Ladue (9-4) was idle.
|4. Belleville East (10-3) lost to Edwardsville (11-4), 1-0.
|5. CBC (10-5) def. St. Dominic (4-7), 3-2.
|6. De Smet (7-3) def. Vianney (8-3), 2-1.
|7. Summit (8-4) was idle.
|8. SLUH (10-3) def. Parkway South (2-9), 7-0.
|9. Vianney (8-3) lost to De Smet (7-3), 2-1.
|10. Triad (12-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/29
|1. Althoff (15-1) def. Marion (1-4), 4-1.
|2. Orchard Farm (10-2) def. St. Charles West (6-6), 2-1.
|3. Whitfield (7-2) def. Priory (4-8), 2-1.
|4. John Burroughs (9-3) vs. Parkway Central (6-4), 4 p.m.
|5. Bayless (10-1) vs. Gateway Science Academy (3-2), 4 p.m.
|6. Westminster (9-4) was idle.
|7. St. Dominic (4-7) lost to CBC (10-5), 3-2.
|8. Civic Memorial (16-3) at Father McGivney (8-6), 4:30 p.m.
|9. Alton Marquette (11-4) def. Mater Dei (3-9), 7-0.
|10. Columbia (11-4) vs. Wheaton Academy at Burlington, Iowa, 8:45 a.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.