Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/29
1. Webster Groves (12-1) def. Farmington (6-3), 2-0.
2. Collinsville (12-2) def. Mehlville (1-9), 3-2.
3. Ladue (9-4) was idle.
4. Belleville East (10-3) lost to Edwardsville (11-4), 1-0.
5. CBC (10-5) def. St. Dominic (4-7), 3-2.
6. De Smet (7-3) def. Vianney (8-3), 2-1.
7. Summit (8-4) was idle.
8. SLUH (10-3) def. Parkway South (2-9), 7-0.
9. Vianney (8-3) lost to De Smet (7-3), 2-1.
10. Triad (12-2) was idle.

Small school schools - 9/29
1. Althoff (15-1) def. Marion (1-4), 4-1.
2. Orchard Farm (10-2) def. St. Charles West (6-6), 2-1.
3. Whitfield (7-2) def. Priory (4-8), 2-1.
4. John Burroughs (9-3) vs. Parkway Central (6-4), 4 p.m.
5. Bayless (10-1) vs. Gateway Science Academy (3-2), 4 p.m.
6. Westminster (9-4) was idle.
7. St. Dominic (4-7) lost to CBC (10-5), 3-2.
8. Civic Memorial (16-3) at Father McGivney (8-6), 4:30 p.m.
9. Alton Marquette (11-4) def. Mater Dei (3-9), 7-0.
10. Columbia (11-4) vs. Wheaton Academy at Burlington, Iowa, 8:45 a.m.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

