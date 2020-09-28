|Large school schools - 9/27
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (10-0) was idle.
|2. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|3. De Smet (0-0) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell (6-2) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (8-1) was idle.
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (7-2) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (7-2) was idle.
|8. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
|9. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
|10. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/27
|1. St. Dominic (9-0) was idle.
|2. Priory (0-0) was idle.
|3. John Burroughs (0-0) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (7-1) was idle.
|5. St. Mary's (0-0) was idle.
|6. St. Pius X (4-5) was idle.
|7. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
|8. Whitfield (0-0) was idle.
|9. St. Charles (6-3) was idle.
|10. Union (6-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
