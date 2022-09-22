|Large school schools - 9/21
|1. Collinsville (9-1) was idle.
|2. Ladue (8-3) was idle.
|3. Webster Groves (8-1) was idle.
|4. Belleville East (9-1) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (7-2) vs. Holt (3-6), 6 p.m.
|6. CBC (7-4) def. Priory (3-6), 6-1.
|7. De Smet (6-2) was idle.
|8. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-1) was idle.
|9. Vianney (7-3) was idle.
|10. SLUH (6-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/21
|1. Althoff (12-1) vs. Granite City (3-8), 7:30 p.m.
|2. John Burroughs (8-2) def. Westminster (7-3), 3-1.
|3. Bayless (9-0) vs. De Soto (2-5), 6:30 p.m.
|4. Orchard Farm (7-2) was idle.
|5. Westminster (7-3) lost to John Burroughs (8-2), 3-1.
|6. St. Dominic (3-4) was idle.
|7. Civic Memorial (11-3) vs. Roxana (5-6), 4:15 p.m.
|8. Alton Marquette (6-3) was idle.
|9. Columbia (7-4) was idle.
|10. Whitfield (4-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.