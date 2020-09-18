|Large school schools - 9/17
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (7-0) vs. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-1), 7 p.m.
|2. Francis Howell Central (6-1) at Holt (1-4), 6 p.m.
|3. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|4. De Smet (0-0) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell (3-2) vs. St. Dominic (7-0), 5:30 p.m.
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-1) at Fort Zumwalt South (7-0), 7 p.m.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (5-1) at O'Fallon Christian (2-5), 6:45 p.m.
|8. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
|9. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
|10. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/17
|1. St. Dominic (7-0) at Francis Howell (3-2), 5:30 p.m.
|2. Priory (0-0) was idle.
|3. John Burroughs (0-0) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (3-1) at Wright City (2-3), 6 p.m.
|5. St. Pius X (4-1) at Saxony Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.
|6. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
|7. St. Mary's (0-0) was idle.
|8. Whitfield (0-0) was idle.
|9. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.
|10. Borgia (4-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
