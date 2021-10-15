|Large school schools - 10/14
|1. SLUH (17-1) def. Vianney (7-8), 2-1.
|2. Chaminade (10-3) was idle.
|3. CBC (12-3) was idle.
|4. Fort Zumwalt South (15-3) was idle.
|5. Mehlville (11-1) was idle.
|6. Triad (20-0) was idle.
|7. Collinsville (17-3) def. St. Mary's (6-11), 6-0.
|8. Francis Howell (13-4) was idle.
|9. Liberty (Wentzville) (12-4) was idle.
|10. Edwardsville (14-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/14
|1. Althoff (19-4) was idle.
|2. MICDS (11-4) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (12-2) was idle.
|4. John Burroughs (11-3) was idle.
|5. Westminster (13-4) def. Hazelwood West (3-12), 9-1.
|6. Whitfield (10-3) was idle.
|7. Orchard Farm (13-3) def. St. Charles West (6-11), 5-0.
|8. Civic Memorial (17-4) lost to Mascoutah (14-4), 2-0.
|9. Alton Marquette (11-7) was idle.
|10. Affton (14-4) def. Pattonville (6-10), 1-0.