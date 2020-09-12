|Large school schools - 9/11
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (5-0) was idle.
|2. Francis Howell Central (5-0) was idle.
|3. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|4. De Smet (0-0) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell (2-1) was idle.
|6. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|7. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
|8. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
|9. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-0) was idle.
|10. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-1) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/11
|1. St. Dominic (4-0) was idle.
|2. Priory (0-0) was idle.
|3. John Burroughs (0-0) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (3-1) was idle.
|5. St. Pius X (2-1) was idle.
|6. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
|7. St. Mary's (0-0) was idle.
|8. Whitfield (0-0) was idle.
|9. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.
|10. Duchesne (2-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
