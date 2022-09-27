|Large school schools - 9/26
|1. Collinsville (11-1) was idle.
|2. Ladue (9-3) was idle.
|3. Webster Groves (10-1) def. Gibault (5-7), 7-0.
|4. Belleville East (10-1) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (7-3) lost to Liberty (Wentzville) (6-2), 2-1.
|6. CBC (8-5) lost to Summit (8-4), 3-2.
|7. De Smet (6-3) was idle.
|8. Liberty (Wentzville) (6-2) def. Francis Howell Central (7-3), 2-1.
|9. Vianney (7-3) was idle.
|10. SLUH (8-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/26
|1. Althoff (13-1) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (9-2) was idle.
|3. Bayless (9-1) lost to DuBourg (5-6), 1-0.
|4. Orchard Farm (8-2) was idle.
|5. Westminster (7-4) was idle.
|6. St. Dominic (4-5) was idle.
|7. Civic Memorial (15-3) def. Granite City (3-10), 4-1.
|8. Alton Marquette (8-4) lost to Alton (5-8), 2-1.
|9. Columbia (11-4) def. Highland (2-11), 3-1.
|10. Whitfield (5-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.