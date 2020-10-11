|Large school schools - 10/10
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (14-2) at Rock Bridge, 1 p.m.
|2. Chaminade (4-3) vs. Marquette (3-2), 12 a.m.
|3. Summit (3-2) was idle.
|4. De Smet (2-1) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell Central (11-2) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell (9-5) vs. Jefferson City at Rock Bridge, 9:45 a.m.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (10-3) was idle.
|8. Lindbergh (5-0) at Vianney (2-4), 11:45 a.m.
|9. SLUH (4-0) vs. Webster Groves (3-2), 9:30 a.m.
|10. Northwest Cedar Hill (11-4) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/10
|1. St. Dominic (13-0) was idle.
|2. Priory (4-1) was idle.
|3. John Burroughs (5-0) vs. Clayton (2-4), 12 a.m.
|4. Orchard Farm (10-2) was idle.
|5. Union (11-3) was idle.
|6. St. Charles (8-4) was idle.
|7. Westminster (3-2) was idle.
|8. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
|9. Affton (2-1) was idle.
|10. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
