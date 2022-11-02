|Large school schools - 11/1
|1. SLUH (20-4) def. Francis Howell North (11-7), 2-0.
|2. De Smet (17-3) def. Eureka (14-9), 4-1.
|3. Webster Groves (17-3) def. Lutheran South (13-12), 7-0.
|4. Collinsville (17-4) was idle.
|5. Chaminade (17-7) was idle.
|6. Fort Zumwalt East (17-4) def. Holt (12-11), 3-2.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (20-6) was idle.
|8. Belleville East (12-6) was idle.
|9. Triad (20-4) lost to Chatham Glenwood, 2-1.
|10. Vianney (16-7) def. Jackson, 1-0.
|Small school schools - 11/1
|1. Althoff (27-2) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (16-3) def. MICDS (9-12), 3-1.
|3. Westminster (17-5) def. St. Charles West (10-14), 3-0.
|4. Orchard Farm (18-5) def. St. Charles (13-13), 2-1.
|5. Civic Memorial (24-5) was idle.
|6. John Burroughs (13-7) was idle.
|7. Alton Marquette (17-6) was idle.
|8. Columbia (17-7) was idle.
|9. Clayton (14-8) lost to Ladue (17-7), 2-0.
|10. Priory (11-11) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.