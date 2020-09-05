 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/4
1. Summit (0-0) was idle.
2. De Smet (0-0) was idle.
3. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
4. Francis Howell (1-1) was idle.
5. Fort Zumwalt South (3-0) was idle.
6. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
7. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
8. O'Fallon (0-0) was idle.
9. Troy Buchanan (0-0) was idle.
10. Hillsboro (0-2) was idle.
Small school schools - 9/4
1. Priory (0-0) was idle.
2. John Burroughs (0-0) was idle.
3. Orchard Farm (2-0) vs. Washington (1-2), 4:15 p.m.
4. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
5. Whitfield (0-0) was idle.
6. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.
7. St. Mary's (0-0) was idle.
8. Columbia (0-0) was idle.
9. St. Dominic (2-0) was idle.
10. Festus (0-1) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

