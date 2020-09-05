|Large school schools - 9/4
|1. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|2. De Smet (0-0) was idle.
|3. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell (1-1) was idle.
|5. Fort Zumwalt South (3-0) was idle.
|6. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
|7. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
|8. O'Fallon (0-0) was idle.
|9. Troy Buchanan (0-0) was idle.
|10. Hillsboro (0-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/4
|1. Priory (0-0) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (0-0) was idle.
|3. Orchard Farm (2-0) vs. Washington (1-2), 4:15 p.m.
|4. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
|5. Whitfield (0-0) was idle.
|6. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.
|7. St. Mary's (0-0) was idle.
|8. Columbia (0-0) was idle.
|9. St. Dominic (2-0) was idle.
|10. Festus (0-1) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.