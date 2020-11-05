 Skip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 11/4
1. De Smet (8-1) def. Marquette (7-4), 5-1.
2. Francis Howell (19-5) def. Francis Howell Central (15-7), 5-1.
3. Fort Zumwalt South (19-4) def. Hannibal, 8-0.
4. Francis Howell Central (15-7) lost to Francis Howell (19-5), 5-1.
5. Liberty (Wentzville) (13-6) lost to St. Dominic (20-1), 2-1.
6. Lindbergh (11-2) was idle.
7. Lafayette (10-6) lost to Eureka (5-8), 4-3.
8. Ladue (7-3) was idle.
9. Fort Zumwalt West (11-10) was idle.
10. Fort Zumwalt East (14-8) def. Parkway Central (4-9), 2-1.
Small school schools - 11/4
1. St. Dominic (20-1) def. Liberty (Wentzville) (13-6), 2-1.
2. John Burroughs (9-2) was idle.
3. Orchard Farm (15-2) def. O'Fallon Christian (12-8), 4-0.
4. Union (18-4) was idle.
5. St. Charles (11-7) was idle.
6. Priory (8-6) was idle.
7. MICDS (10-3) def. Westminster (7-6), 2-1.
8. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
9. Lutheran South (7-6) was idle.
10. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

