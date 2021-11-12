|Large school schools - 11/11
|1. SLUH (23-2) was idle.
|2. Chaminade (17-5) was idle.
|3. CBC (18-6) was idle.
|4. Fort Zumwalt South (22-3) was idle.
|5. Mehlville (18-2) was idle.
|6. Triad (25-1) was idle.
|7. Collinsville (21-4) was idle.
|8. Francis Howell (18-7) was idle.
|9. Liberty (Wentzville) (17-5) was idle.
|10. Edwardsville (15-4) was idle.
|Small school schools - 11/11
|1. Althoff (24-5) was idle.
|2. MICDS (15-6) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (16-6) was idle.
|4. John Burroughs (16-6) was idle.
|5. Westminster (17-6) was idle.
|6. Whitfield (16-5) was idle.
|7. Orchard Farm (19-4) was idle.
|8. Civic Memorial (19-5) was idle.
|9. Alton Marquette (11-8) was idle.
|10. Affton (19-6) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
