Large school schools - 9/18
|1. Francis Howell (7-2) def. Summit (4-5), 4-1.
|2. Fort Zumwalt South (6-1) was idle.
|3. CBC (5-1) vs. Vianney (3-2), 7 p.m.
|4. Edwardsville (10-1) tied Normal Community West, 1-1.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-3) lost to Lafayette (5-4), 3-2.
|6. Francis Howell Central (5-2) was idle.
|7. Ladue (6-2) lost to Chaminade (3-1), 4-0.
|8. Mehlville (4-0) was idle.
|9. Oakville (3-2) was idle.
|10. Triad (9-0) def. Alton (0-10), 6-0.
|Small school schools - 9/18
|1. St. Dominic (9-0) def. Rock Bridge, 3-1.
|2. John Burroughs (5-2) def. Alton Marquette (6-5), 4-1.
|3. Orchard Farm (7-0) was idle.
|4. Whitfield (3-1) def. Gibault (1-8), 7-1.
|5. Althoff (9-3) def. St. Mary's (4-3), 2-0.
|6. Civic Memorial (9-1) was idle.
|7. MICDS (4-3) lost to Pembroke Hill, 1-0.
|8. Westminster (6-1) def. Clayton (4-2), 4-3.
|10. Alton Marquette (6-5) lost to John Burroughs (5-2), 4-1.