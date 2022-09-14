 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/13
1. Collinsville (7-1) def. Alton (4-4), 2-0.
2. Ladue (8-1) def. John Burroughs (6-1), 2-1.
3. SLUH (4-2) lost to De Smet (5-0), 2-1.
4. Francis Howell Central (5-1) def. Francis Howell North (4-0), 2-1.
5. Vianney (6-1) def. CBC (4-4), 1-0.
6. Belleville East (7-0) def. Belleville West (1-6), 2-1.
7. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-0) def. Fort Zumwalt South (2-5), 2-0.
8. CBC (4-4) lost to Vianney (6-1), 1-0.
9. Chaminade (2-4) was idle.
10. Francis Howell North (4-0) lost to Francis Howell Central (5-1), 2-1.

Small school schools - 9/13
1. Althoff (8-1) was idle.
2. John Burroughs (6-1) lost to Ladue (8-1), 2-1.
3. St. Dominic (2-2) lost to Summit (3-4), 2-1.
4. Civic Memorial (10-1) def. Jerseyville (4-6), 6-0.
5. Bayless (7-0) def. Valley Park (5-2), 3-2.
6. Orchard Farm (5-2) def. North Point (2-2), 2-1.
7. Clayton (3-2) was idle.
8. Alton Marquette (6-2) was idle.
9. St. Pius X (3-2) was idle.
10. Columbia (5-4) def. Gibault (3-5), 1-0.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

