|Large school schools - 9/13
|1. Collinsville (7-1) def. Alton (4-4), 2-0.
|2. Ladue (8-1) def. John Burroughs (6-1), 2-1.
|3. SLUH (4-2) lost to De Smet (5-0), 2-1.
|4. Francis Howell Central (5-1) def. Francis Howell North (4-0), 2-1.
|5. Vianney (6-1) def. CBC (4-4), 1-0.
|6. Belleville East (7-0) def. Belleville West (1-6), 2-1.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-0) def. Fort Zumwalt South (2-5), 2-0.
|8. CBC (4-4) lost to Vianney (6-1), 1-0.
|9. Chaminade (2-4) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell North (4-0) lost to Francis Howell Central (5-1), 2-1.
|Small school schools - 9/13
|1. Althoff (8-1) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (6-1) lost to Ladue (8-1), 2-1.
|3. St. Dominic (2-2) lost to Summit (3-4), 2-1.
|4. Civic Memorial (10-1) def. Jerseyville (4-6), 6-0.
|5. Bayless (7-0) def. Valley Park (5-2), 3-2.
|6. Orchard Farm (5-2) def. North Point (2-2), 2-1.
|7. Clayton (3-2) was idle.
|8. Alton Marquette (6-2) was idle.
|9. St. Pius X (3-2) was idle.
|10. Columbia (5-4) def. Gibault (3-5), 1-0.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.