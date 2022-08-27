|Large school schools - 8/26
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (1-0) def. Helias, 4-2.
|2. Collinsville (1-0) was idle.
|3. Ladue (0-1) lost to Quincy Notre Dame, 5-2.
|4. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
|5. SLUH (0-0) was idle.
|6. CBC (0-1) lost to Eureka (1-0), 1-0.
|7. Triad (0-1) was idle.
|8. Mehlville (0-0) tied Liberty (Wentzville) (0-0), 1-1.
|9. Vianney (0-0) was idle.
|10. Oakville (0-0) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 8/26
|1. Althoff (1-1) was idle.
|2. Whitfield (0-0) was idle.
|3. John Burroughs (1-0) def. Lutheran North (0-1), 8-0.
|4. St. Dominic (0-0) was idle.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (0-0) was idle.
|6. Orchard Farm (0-0) was idle.
|7. St. Pius X (0-0) was idle.
|8. Civic Memorial (2-0) was idle.
|9. Westminster (0-0) was idle.
|10. Columbia (2-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.