Top 10 schedule, results
Large school schools - 9/23
1. Fort Zumwalt South (8-1) lost to CBC (8-1), 1-0.
2. SLUH (8-0) was idle.
3. CBC (8-1) def. Fort Zumwalt South (8-1), 1-0.
4. Mehlville (4-0) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (5-5), 1-0.
5. Marquette (5-1) lost to Webster Groves (2-4), 2-1.
6. Francis Howell (9-2) def. Francis Howell North (4-6), 3-2.
7. Triad (10-0) def. Highland (6-6), 5-0.
8. Collinsville (7-3) def. Belleville West (2-5), 4-0.
9. Edwardsville (10-2) def. Alton (0-11), 6-0.
10. Chaminade (4-1) lost to De Smet (2-5), 3-2.
Small school schools - 9/23
1. St. Dominic (10-0) was idle.
2. John Burroughs (7-2) was idle.
3. Orchard Farm (8-0) def. Lutheran St. Charles (4-3), 2-1.
4. Whitfield (4-1) was idle.
5. Althoff (11-3) was idle.
6. MICDS (6-3) def. Timberland (7-3), 1-0.
7. Westminster (7-2) was idle.
8. Civic Memorial (10-2) def. Waterloo (5-4), 6-1.
9. Affton (8-1) lost to North Point (4-2), 2-1.
10. Alton Marquette (6-6) def. Freeburg (7-7), 10-0.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

News