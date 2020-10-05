|Large school schools - 10/4
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (12-0) was idle.
|2. Summit (1-1) was idle.
|3. De Smet (2-0) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell (7-3) was idle.
|5. Chaminade (3-2) was idle.
|6. Liberty (Wentzville) (8-3) was idle.
|7. Francis Howell Central (9-2) was idle.
|8. Northwest Cedar Hill (10-2) was idle.
|9. Eureka (1-1) was idle.
|10. Seckman (7-3) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/4
|1. St. Dominic (11-0) was idle.
|2. Priory (3-0) was idle.
|3. John Burroughs (3-0) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (8-2) was idle.
|5. St. Mary's (0-0) was idle.
|6. Westminster (1-1) was idle.
|7. St. Charles (7-4) was idle.
|8. Union (10-2) was idle.
|9. Clayton (1-2) was idle.
|10. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
