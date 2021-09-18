|Large school schools - 9/17
|1. Francis Howell (6-1) lost to St. Dominic (7-0), 2-0.
|2. Fort Zumwalt South (6-1) was idle.
|3. CBC (5-1) was idle.
|4. Edwardsville (10-1) was idle.
|5. Liberty (Wentzville) (5-2) was idle.
|6. Francis Howell Central (5-2) was idle.
|7. Ladue (6-0) lost to Marquette (3-1), 3-2.
|8. Mehlville (4-0) was idle.
|9. Oakville (2-2) def. Parkway Central (0-3), 3-0.
|10. Triad (8-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/17
|1. St. Dominic (7-0) def. Francis Howell (6-1), 2-0.
|2. John Burroughs (5-1) lost to Pembroke Hill, 2-0.
|3. Orchard Farm (7-0) was idle.
|4. Whitfield (3-1) was idle.
|5. Althoff (8-3) was idle.
|6. Civic Memorial (9-1) was idle.
|7. MICDS (4-2) was idle.
|8. Westminster (5-1) was idle.
|9. Clayton (4-1) was idle.
|10. Alton Marquette (6-5) was idle.