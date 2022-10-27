|Large school schools - 10/26
|1. SLUH (18-4) was idle.
|2. De Smet (14-3) was idle.
|3. Webster Groves (15-3) was idle.
|4. Collinsville (17-4) was idle.
|5. Chaminade (16-7) was idle.
|6. Fort Zumwalt East (14-4) was idle.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (20-4) lost to Summit (15-6), 4-2.
|8. Belleville East (12-6) was idle.
|9. Triad (19-3) def. Waterloo (10-13), 4-1.
|10. Vianney (14-7) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/26
|1. Althoff (26-1) def. Sacred Heart-Griffin, 1-0.
|2. Whitfield (15-2) was idle.
|3. Westminster (16-5) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (15-5) was idle.
|5. Civic Memorial (24-4) def. Mascoutah (13-9), 3-1.
|6. John Burroughs (12-6) lost to St. Dominic (12-9), 2-1.
|7. Alton Marquette (17-6) was idle.
|8. Columbia (17-7) was idle.
|9. Clayton (12-7) def. Parkway Central (7-11), 3-0.
|10. Priory (11-10) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.