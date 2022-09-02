|Large school schools - 9/1
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (1-1) at Fort Zumwalt East (1-1), 6 p.m.
|2. Collinsville (4-0) def. Belleville West (0-3), 4-1.
|3. Ladue (4-1) at Eureka (2-1), 6 p.m.
|4. Chaminade (1-1) def. Whitfield (0-2), 4-1.
|5. SLUH (2-0) was idle.
|6. CBC (2-2) def. Lindbergh (1-1), 1-0.
|7. Triad (2-2) def. Granite City (1-4), 2-1.
|8. Mehlville (1-1) lost to Francis Howell North (2-0), 4-3.
|9. Vianney (3-0) def. Gibault (3-2), 1-0.
|10. Oakville (2-0) def. Summit (1-2), 2-1.
|Small school schools - 9/1
|1. Althoff (3-1) def. Centralia, Illinois (1-1), 5-0.
|2. Whitfield (0-2) lost to Chaminade (1-1), 4-1.
|3. John Burroughs (3-0) was idle.
|4. St. Dominic (0-1) was idle.
|5. Lutheran St. Charles (1-1) vs. Fort Zumwalt North (1-1) at Fort Zumwalt North, 5 p.m.
|6. Orchard Farm (1-2) lost to St. Charles (2-1), 1-0.
|7. St. Pius X (2-1) def. DuBourg (2-1), 2-1.
|8. Civic Memorial (6-0) def. Jacksonville, Illinois, 4-1.
|9. Westminster (2-0) was idle.
|10. Columbia (2-2) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.