|Large school schools - 9/10
|1. Fort Zumwalt South (5-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt East (1-3), 7 p.m.
|2. Francis Howell Central (5-0) at Troy Buchanan (0-2), 4:15 p.m.
|3. Summit (0-0) was idle.
|4. De Smet (0-0) was idle.
|5. Francis Howell (2-1) was idle.
|6. Webster Groves (0-0) was idle.
|7. Edwardsville (0-0) was idle.
|8. Chaminade (0-0) was idle.
|9. Liberty (Wentzville) (4-0) vs. Holt (0-2) at St. Dominic, 4:30 p.m.
|10. Northwest Cedar Hill (3-1) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/10
|1. St. Dominic (4-0) vs. Fort Zumwalt West (2-3), 6:30 p.m.
|2. Priory (0-0) was idle.
|3. John Burroughs (0-0) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (3-1) vs. Warrenton (0-3), 4:15 p.m.
|5. St. Pius X (2-1) vs. Seckman (3-0), 4 p.m.
|6. Waterloo (0-0) was idle.
|7. St. Mary's (0-0) was idle.
|8. Whitfield (0-0) was idle.
|9. Alton Marquette (0-0) was idle.
|10. Duchesne (2-2) at Timberland (3-2), 5 p.m.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.