Top 10 schedule, results
Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/2
1. SLUH (13-0) def. Fort Zumwalt South (10-3), 4-2.
2. CBC (11-1) was idle.
3. Fort Zumwalt South (10-3) lost to SLUH (13-0), 4-2.
4. Mehlville (7-1) def. O'Fallon (10-5), 4-1.
5. Francis Howell (10-2) was idle.
6. Triad (14-0) def. Alton Marquette (10-7), 4-1.
7. Collinsville (11-3) was idle.
8. Edwardsville (13-2) was idle.
9. Chaminade (8-3) def. Parkway South (5-6), 4-0.
10. Marquette (6-2) was idle.
Small school schools - 10/2
1. St. Dominic (11-1) was idle.
2. John Burroughs (8-3) lost to Ladue (11-2), 1-0.
3. Althoff (15-3) vs. Normal Community at Burlington, Iowa, 1:45 p.m.
4. MICDS (9-4) was idle.
5. Westminster (10-2) was idle.
6. Orchard Farm (10-2) was idle.
7. Whitfield (6-2) was idle.
8. Civic Memorial (14-2) was idle.
9. Alton Marquette (10-7) lost to Triad (14-0), 4-1.
10. Union (7-3) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

