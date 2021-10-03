|Large school schools - 10/2
|1. SLUH (13-0) def. Fort Zumwalt South (10-3), 4-2.
|2. CBC (11-1) was idle.
|3. Fort Zumwalt South (10-3) lost to SLUH (13-0), 4-2.
|4. Mehlville (7-1) def. O'Fallon (10-5), 4-1.
|5. Francis Howell (10-2) was idle.
|6. Triad (14-0) def. Alton Marquette (10-7), 4-1.
|7. Collinsville (11-3) was idle.
|8. Edwardsville (13-2) was idle.
|9. Chaminade (8-3) def. Parkway South (5-6), 4-0.
|10. Marquette (6-2) was idle.
|Small school schools - 10/2
|1. St. Dominic (11-1) was idle.
|2. John Burroughs (8-3) lost to Ladue (11-2), 1-0.
|3. Althoff (15-3) vs. Normal Community at Burlington, Iowa, 1:45 p.m.
|4. MICDS (9-4) was idle.
|5. Westminster (10-2) was idle.
|6. Orchard Farm (10-2) was idle.
|7. Whitfield (6-2) was idle.
|8. Civic Memorial (14-2) was idle.
|9. Alton Marquette (10-7) lost to Triad (14-0), 4-1.
|10. Union (7-3) was idle.