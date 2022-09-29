 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Top 10 schedule, results

  • 0
Large school schools - 9/28
1. Webster Groves (11-1) def. Lafayette (7-6), 4-1.
2. Collinsville (11-2) was idle.
3. Ladue (9-4) lost to Francis Howell Central (8-3), 2-1.
4. Belleville East (10-2) was idle.
5. CBC (9-5) was idle.
6. De Smet (7-3) was idle.
7. Summit (8-4) was idle.
8. SLUH (9-3) was idle.
9. Vianney (8-3) was idle.
10. Triad (12-2) was idle.

Small school schools - 9/28
1. Althoff (14-1) was idle.
2. Orchard Farm (9-2) was idle.
3. Whitfield (6-2) was idle.
4. John Burroughs (9-3) was idle.
5. Bayless (10-1) was idle.
6. Westminster (9-4) def. St. Dominic (4-6), 2-1.
7. St. Dominic (4-6) lost to Westminster (9-4), 2-1.
8. Civic Memorial (16-3) def. Wood River (3-13), 8-1.
9. Alton Marquette (9-4) vs. Metro-East Lutheran (2-9) at Gordon Moore Park, 4:30 p.m.
10. Columbia (11-4) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

