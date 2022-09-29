|Large school schools - 9/28
|1. Webster Groves (11-1) def. Lafayette (7-6), 4-1.
|2. Collinsville (11-2) was idle.
|3. Ladue (9-4) lost to Francis Howell Central (8-3), 2-1.
|4. Belleville East (10-2) was idle.
|5. CBC (9-5) was idle.
|6. De Smet (7-3) was idle.
|7. Summit (8-4) was idle.
|8. SLUH (9-3) was idle.
|9. Vianney (8-3) was idle.
|10. Triad (12-2) was idle.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 9/28
|1. Althoff (14-1) was idle.
|2. Orchard Farm (9-2) was idle.
|3. Whitfield (6-2) was idle.
|4. John Burroughs (9-3) was idle.
|5. Bayless (10-1) was idle.
|6. Westminster (9-4) def. St. Dominic (4-6), 2-1.
|7. St. Dominic (4-6) lost to Westminster (9-4), 2-1.
|8. Civic Memorial (16-3) def. Wood River (3-13), 8-1.
|9. Alton Marquette (9-4) vs. Metro-East Lutheran (2-9) at Gordon Moore Park, 4:30 p.m.
|10. Columbia (11-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.