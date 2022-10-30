|Large school schools - 10/29
|1. SLUH (19-4) def. Hazelwood Central (11-10), 8-0.
|2. De Smet (16-3) def. Parkway South (4-16), 1-0.
|3. Webster Groves (16-3) def. Windsor (Imperial) (6-15), 8-0.
|4. Collinsville (17-4) was idle.
|5. Chaminade (17-7) def. Hazelwood West (13-11), 9-0.
|6. Fort Zumwalt East (16-4) def. McCluer North (2-17), 10-0.
|7. Northwest Cedar Hill (20-6) lost to Jackson, 1-0.
|8. Belleville East (12-6) was idle.
|9. Triad (20-3) was idle.
|10. Vianney (15-7) def. Seckman (13-12), 1-0.
People are also reading…
|Small school schools - 10/29
|1. Althoff (27-2) lost to Quincy Notre Dame, 4-1.
|2. Whitfield (15-3) was idle.
|3. Westminster (16-5) was idle.
|4. Orchard Farm (17-5) def. Jennings (0-12), 1-0.
|5. Civic Memorial (24-5) was idle.
|6. John Burroughs (13-7) def. Ritenour (8-12), 4-0.
|7. Alton Marquette (17-6) was idle.
|8. Columbia (17-7) was idle.
|9. Clayton (14-7) def. Parkway North (5-20), 4-0.
|10. Priory (11-11) lost to CBC (13-9), 3-2.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.