Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 10/29
1. SLUH (19-4) def. Hazelwood Central (11-10), 8-0.
2. De Smet (16-3) def. Parkway South (4-16), 1-0.
3. Webster Groves (16-3) def. Windsor (Imperial) (6-15), 8-0.
4. Collinsville (17-4) was idle.
5. Chaminade (17-7) def. Hazelwood West (13-11), 9-0.
6. Fort Zumwalt East (16-4) def. McCluer North (2-17), 10-0.
7. Northwest Cedar Hill (20-6) lost to Jackson, 1-0.
8. Belleville East (12-6) was idle.
9. Triad (20-3) was idle.
10. Vianney (15-7) def. Seckman (13-12), 1-0.

Small school schools - 10/29
1. Althoff (27-2) lost to Quincy Notre Dame, 4-1.
2. Whitfield (15-3) was idle.
3. Westminster (16-5) was idle.
4. Orchard Farm (17-5) def. Jennings (0-12), 1-0.
5. Civic Memorial (24-5) was idle.
6. John Burroughs (13-7) def. Ritenour (8-12), 4-0.
7. Alton Marquette (17-6) was idle.
8. Columbia (17-7) was idle.
9. Clayton (14-7) def. Parkway North (5-20), 4-0.
10. Priory (11-11) lost to CBC (13-9), 3-2.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

