Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 9/12
1. Collinsville (6-1) tied Webster Groves (5-1), 1-1.
2. Ladue (7-1) was idle.
3. SLUH (4-1) was idle.
4. Francis Howell Central (5-1) was idle.
5. Vianney (5-1) was idle.
6. Belleville East (6-0) was idle.
7. Liberty (Wentzville) (3-0) was idle.
8. CBC (4-3) was idle.
9. Chaminade (2-4) was idle.
10. Francis Howell North (4-0) was idle.

Small school schools - 9/12
1. Althoff (8-1) def. Belleville West (1-5), 3-1.
2. John Burroughs (6-0) was idle.
3. St. Dominic (2-1) was idle.
4. Civic Memorial (9-1) was idle.
5. Bayless (6-0) was idle.
6. Orchard Farm (4-2) was idle.
7. Clayton (3-2) was idle.
8. Alton Marquette (6-2) def. Granite City (1-7), 4-1.
9. St. Pius X (3-2) was idle.
10. Columbia (4-4) was idle.

Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.

