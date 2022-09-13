|Large school schools - 9/12
|1. Collinsville (6-1) tied Webster Groves (5-1), 1-1.
|2. Ladue (7-1) was idle.
|3. SLUH (4-1) was idle.
|4. Francis Howell Central (5-1) was idle.
|5. Vianney (5-1) was idle.
|6. Belleville East (6-0) was idle.
|7. Liberty (Wentzville) (3-0) was idle.
|8. CBC (4-3) was idle.
|9. Chaminade (2-4) was idle.
|10. Francis Howell North (4-0) was idle.
|Small school schools - 9/12
|1. Althoff (8-1) def. Belleville West (1-5), 3-1.
|2. John Burroughs (6-0) was idle.
|3. St. Dominic (2-1) was idle.
|4. Civic Memorial (9-1) was idle.
|5. Bayless (6-0) was idle.
|6. Orchard Farm (4-2) was idle.
|7. Clayton (3-2) was idle.
|8. Alton Marquette (6-2) def. Granite City (1-7), 4-1.
|9. St. Pius X (3-2) was idle.
|10. Columbia (4-4) was idle.
Large schools have enrollments over 1,000.